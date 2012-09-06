(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has placed Japan-based Sharp Corporation's (Sharp) ratings, including their Long-Term Issuer Default 'BBB-' Ratings, on Negative Watch on increasing likelihood that the company will not be able to take timely action to maintain its investment-grade rating. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch on publication of the company's half-year results and as further details of its restructuring plan emerge, which the agency expects by end-October at the latest. Downgrade by more than a notch cannot be ruled out as the company faces a significant challenge to turn around its operations.

Fitch downgraded Sharp to the lowest investment-grade rating in December 2011 and subsequently revised the Outlook to Negative in February 2012 due to risks to the company's strategy, weakened competitiveness in LCD TVs/panels and a poor industry outlook for solar cells.

Sharp's liquidity is weak; as at end-June 2012 its cash balance of JPY218bn fell significantly short of the JPY719bn debt maturing within a year. In addition, the previously agreed amount of capital injection of JPY67bn from Hon-Hai Group is likely to be reduced following falls in Sharp's share price to around 60% below the JPY550/share agreed with Hon Hai Group. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that Sharp's main banks will continue to extend credit, allowing the company to refinance the maturing debt.

What would trigger a rating action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- weak support from main creditor banks leading to a further deterioration in liquidity

- a restructuring plan that fails to improve Sharp's credit profile in the medium- to long-term

- continued negative EBIT and free cash flow generation on a sustained basis

Positive: The ratings are currently on RWN. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a positive rating action.

List of rating actions:

Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs of 'BBB-' placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)

Local-currency senior unsecured rating assigned 'BBB-' placed on RWN

Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDR of 'F3-' placed on RWN