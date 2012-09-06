(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We are affirming our 'BBB+' rating on the EUR500 million junior subordinated fixed-to-floating 30-year notes issued by Netherlands-based life insurer Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering.

-- We classify the notes as having "intermediate equity content" according to our criteria.

-- The notes bear a fixed-rate coupon of 9% until August 2022 and a floating rate of interest of three-month EURIBOR plus a margin of 8.12% thereafter

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term debt rating on the fixed-to-floating-rate junior subordinated notes issued by Netherlands-based life insurer Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering N.V. (DL Leven; A/Stable).

The rating reflects our standard notching for junior subordinated debt issues, which in this instance is two notches below the long-term counterparty credit rating on DL Leven.

We classify the notes as having "intermediate equity content" under our criteria.

The notes will carry a fixed rate coupon of 9% until August 2022. If they are not called by this date, they will convert to a floating rate of three-month Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR) plus 8.12%. The floating rate represents a 100 basis point step-up from the initial margin.

The notes include an optional deferral clause, allowing DL Leven to defer coupon payments on any payment date, unless a dividend or payment on a parity or junior security has been paid in the previous six months. Deferred coupons are, however, cumulative and preclude the payment of dividends or payments on parity or junior securities while they remain outstanding.

