(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report detailing the background and rating
rationale of the insurance stress test on its European rated portfolio.
Fitch undertook a series of stress tests on its European rated portfolio, and
concluded that some insurers' large investment concentrations in sovereign and
bank debt justify being distinguished from those of similarly rated peers. The
stress test assessed the degree of sensitivity of the insurers' capital adequacy
to the "extreme case" of a haircut of 25% in their holdings of peripheral
eurozone government and bank debt.
Ratings were downgraded in cases when the pro forma impact on the variability of
capital was more severe than Fitch viewed as reasonable for the rating category.
Final ratings also considered, as appropriate, other fundamental characteristics
of a given issuer, both positive and negative. Fitch downgraded several Italian
and Spanish insurers (see 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Italian and Spanish
Insurers', dated 13 December 2011, at www.fitchratings.com) due to their
performance in the stress tests, but concluded that no further rating actions on
European insurers were warranted as a direct result of its most recent eurozone
stress test analysis (see 'Fitch: No Further Rating Actions on European Insurers
from Stress Tests', dated 27 January 2012, at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch notes that while it has concluded its current stress test review, if FYE11
reporting indicates that the level of exposure to these securities has grown
materially higher than Fitch's expectations for any given company, Fitch would
expect to re-run the stress test for such companies and take any indicated
rating actions. In addition, if there are significant adverse developments
either for individual insurers or at the capital market level, Fitch will
incorporate them in an updated stress analysis and take rating actions as
appropriate.
Conversely, if capital market conditions improve and the outlook for sovereign
debt stabilises, it is possible that some of the recently downgraded insurers'
ratings could be upgraded if their actual and pro-forma capital ratios also
improve.
The special report "Eurozone Sovereign Risks - Impact on Insurers. Stress Test:
Background and Rationale for Rating Actions" is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Eurozone Sovereign Risks â€“ Impact on Insurers
here