Feb 14 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assessed the current performance of CELF Loan Partners III by applying our
counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.
-- We have observed improvements in the credit quality of the pool, and an increase in
credit enhancement to a level that supports higher ratings on the class A-1, B-1, B-2, C, D, and
E notes, and the class T combination notes. We have therefore raised our ratings on these notes.
-- We have also affirmed our rating on the class A-2 notes.
-- CELF Loan Partners III is a cash CLO transaction that closed in October 2006 and
securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on CELF Loan Partners III
PLC's class A-1, B-1, B-2, C, D, and E notes, and the class T combination (T Combo) notes. At
the same time, we affirmed our rating on the class A-2 notes (see list below).
Specifically, we have raised our ratings on:
-- The class A-1 notes to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA+ (sf)';
-- The class B-1 notes to 'A+ (sf)' from 'BBB+ (sf)';
-- The class B-2 notes to 'A+ (sf)' from 'BBB+ (sf)';
-- The class C notes to 'BBB- (sf)' from 'BB+ (sf)';
-- The class D notes to 'BB (sf)' from 'B+ (sf)';
-- The class E notes to 'CCC+ (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)'; and
-- The class T Combo notes to 'BB (sf)' from 'CCC (sf)'.
We have also affirmed our 'AA- (sf)' rating on the class A-2 notes.
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance and take into
account recent developments in the transaction.
For our review of the transaction's performance, we used data from the trustee report dated
Nov. 22, 2011, in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent
developments in the transaction and have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see
"Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6,
2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update," published on Jan. 13, 2011), as well
as our cash flow criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate
Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).
From our analysis, we have observed that the credit quality of the portfolio has improved
since we last reviewed the transaction (see "Transaction Update: CELF Loan Partners III PLC,"
published on Feb. 24, 2010). We have also observed a decrease in the proportion of defaulted
assets (rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], and 'D') and in the proportion of assets that we
consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-').
Credit enhancement for all classes of notes and the weighted-average spread earned on the
collateral pool have increased, which in our view support higher ratings on the class A-1, B-1,
B-2, C, D, and E notes, and the class T Combo notes. We have also observed from the trustee
report that the overcollateralization test results for all classes have improved and are all
passing at their required levels. In addition, our analysis indicates that the weighted-average
maturity of the portfolio since our last transaction update has decreased, which has led to a
reduction in our scenario default rates (SDR) for all rating categories.
We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even
default rate. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be
performing, the principal cash balance, the current weighted-average spread, and the
weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various
cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each
liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.
Taking into account our credit and cash flow analyses and also our counterparty criteria, we
consider the credit enhancement available to the class A-1, B-1, B-2, C, D, and E notes and the
T Combo notes to be commensurate with higher rating levels. We have therefore raised our ratings
on these classes of notes.
Although several positive indicators show an improvement in the transaction's overall
performance since our previous rating review, our analysis indicates that the level of credit
enhancement available to the class A-2 notes is currently unable to withstand our stress
scenarios and probabilities of default at any higher level than their current rating levels. We
have therefore affirmed our 'AA-(sf)' credit rating on the class A-2 notes.
The ratings on the class E notes is constrained by the application of the largest obligor
default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate
collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For
Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).
