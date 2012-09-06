(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Korea's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-' from 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The upgrade reflects Korea's continued economic and financial stability in a volatile global environment and a strong macroeconomic policy framework including sustained fiscal discipline. It also takes into account strong structural fundamentals including an income level and social and political stability that are not out of line with the 'AA' rating range. Risks associated with North Korea remain relevant, but in Fitch's view are not inconsistent with a 'AA-' rating.

Korea's average real GDP growth rate stood at 3.5% over 2007-2011, exceeding the 'AA' peer rating group median of 2.7%. Moreover, the volatility of growth and inflation are below 'AA' medians. Fitch believes Korea should be able to avoid falling into recession despite a significant slowdown in external demand. Fitch forecasts that real GDP will grow 2.5% in 2012 before accelerating to 3.6% in 2013. The labour market has remained resilient, with the unemployment rate remaining consistently in the 3%-4% range over the past five years, comfortably below 'AA' medians. Economic stability is buttressed by Korea's scope for monetary and fiscal policy flexibility.

The authorities have so far refrained from significantly loosening fiscal policy despite both the current economic slowdown and 2012 being an election year. Fitch forecasts that Korea's consolidated central government budget will post a surplus of 0.8% of GDP in 2012, compared with 1.5% in 2011. Moreover, Fitch is projecting that Korea's general government debt-to-GDP ratio will gradually decline, falling to 35.1% at end-2012 from 36.3% at end-2011.

These strengths, however, are offset to some extent by the rising indebtedness of Korea's state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Total liabilities of Korea's 28 large SOEs have risen to 26.6% of GDP in 2011, up from 16.2% in 2007. The introduction of a new mid-to-long-term financial management plan for the state-owned sector this year, in Fitch's view, should help improve transparency and accountability of SOEs.

Korea's external finances, which proved to be a source of vulnerability at the start of the global financial crisis in 2008, have continued to improve. Short-term external indebtedness has declined as a share of total external debt, foreign reserves and GDP. Foreign exchange reserves rose to USD316.9bn in August, compared with USD307bn at end-2011. Equally important, the evidence to date shows that Korea has not had any difficulty in managing the heavy external debt service payment schedule it is facing in 2012-13. Fitch estimates the country's external amortisation payments are set to rise to USD69.5bn and USD62.8bn in 2012 and 2013 respectively, up from USD55.5bn in 2011.

Reliance on short-term external borrowing has long been a weakness for Korea's overall credit profile. However, the funding profile of the banking sector has strengthened from a credit perspective, in part responding to regulatory initiatives. High household indebtedness (e.g. household debt-to-disposable income ratio stood at 163.7% in 2011) and pockets of weakness in the more loosely-regulated non-bank financial system (40% of system assets) weigh on the ratings. However, household indebtedness should prove manageable without negative pressure on the sovereign ratings unless there is a sharp and sustained rise in interest rates or unemployment, which Fitch views as unlikely. The housing market is not displaying any overt signs of a bubble. The average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for mortgage loans, stood at about 50% in January 2012, providing Korean banks a large buffer in the event of a sharp fall in housing prices. The risk of regime collapse or military escalation in North Korea remains difficult to quantify. However, overall, Fitch's assessment is that the risks remain remote. So far as can be judged, Kim Jong-un has firmly established himself as North Korean leader following the death of his father in late 2011.

Korea's ability to sustain fiscal prudence and to lower the general government debt-to-GDP ratio would support the sovereign's ratings and help to head off longer-term fiscal pressure associated with population ageing. In contrast, a sharp deterioration in the banking sector's liquidity or asset quality, given the high degree of exposure to both leveraged household and small and medium-sized enterprise sectors, would be a negative development for Korea's ratings. Similarly, a military conflict with or a sudden collapse of North Korea (leading to reunification costs for the South) would almost certainly trigger a downgrade. However, in Fitch's view the probability of either risk materialising is remote.

List of rating actions:

Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'

Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

Country Ceiling upgraded to 'AA+' from 'AA'