Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its 'BB-' issue rating on the US$500 million 6.95% senior notes due 2019 by Listrindo Capital B.V. remains unchanged after the pricing. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by PT Cikarang Listrindo (BB-/Stable/--).

Cikarang will use part of the notes proceeds to refinance a portion of its outstanding 2015 notes through a tender offer. The remaining proceeds will be used to partly fund a new coal-fired power plant and general corporate purposes.

