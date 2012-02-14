BRIEF-Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler to participate in capital increase of unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
* To participate in capital increase of 74 percent owned unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its 'BB-' issue rating on the US$500 million 6.95% senior notes due 2019 by Listrindo Capital B.V. remains unchanged after the pricing. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by PT Cikarang Listrindo (BB-/Stable/--).
Cikarang will use part of the notes proceeds to refinance a portion of its outstanding 2015 notes through a tender offer. The remaining proceeds will be used to partly fund a new coal-fired power plant and general corporate purposes.
LONDON, Feb 17 After ending last year down heavily, the value of London-based Lansdowne Partners' main fund slid again in January after shares in crisis-hit BT Group plunged, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: