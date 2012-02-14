(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC's (PABC) proposed subordinated debentures of up to LKR2.0bn at 'BBB-(lka)'. A full list of PABC's ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The issue is rated one notch below PABC's National Long-Term rating ('BBB(lka)'/Outlook Stable) reflecting its debt-like features. The proposed debentures have a maturity of five years with a principal bullet repayment at maturity. Terms of interest payment have been amended since the rating assignment, and coupon payments will be made semi-annually or annually or at maturity with fixed or floating rates. The debt structure does not contain any deferral clauses. Initially, debentures of LKR750m are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange by way of an introduction, with the remainder to be listed upon issuance.

PABC's ratings reflect continued improvements in its credit profile from 2010 relative to local peers, particularly asset quality and capitalisation, supported by structural changes within the bank over 2009-2010. The ratings also reflect the bank's small but steadily growing franchise and market share, supported by its recent branch expansion.

The bank's credit metrics have moved closer to that of higher-rated peers. Its ratings could be upgraded if it maintains capitalisation and liquidity amid its rapid asset growth as was experienced from 2010 to H111, while also sustaining improvements in asset quality.

PABC is a licensed commercial bank (LCB), 41% owned by a high net-worth businessman Mr. K.D.D. Perera and related parties. It had 56 branches at end-September 2011 (end-2009: 35).

The latest research on PABC is available on www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.lk.

PABC's ratings:

National Long-Term rating: 'BBB(lka)'; Outlook Stable

Subordinated debentures: 'BBB-(lka)'