Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clearstream Banking, Luxembourg's (CBL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' with a Stable Outlook. A complete list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

CBL is the main subsidiary of Clearstream International (CI), which also owns Clearstream Banking, Frankfurt, and is ultimately owned by Deutsche Boerse AG (DBAG; unrated). CBL's IDRs reflect its low risk profile, its well-managed risks and strong franchise as a leading international central securities depository. CBL's risk profile cannot be fully de-linked from that of its ultimate parent DBAG, but Fitch considers existing structural ring-fencing measures as being relatively strong. The measures include a German holding company (Clearstream Holding AG; set up in 2009) between CI and DBAG, which limits the potential for excessive capital up-streaming from subsidiary to ultimate parent.

Given their high level and the bank's exposure to operational risks, there is little scope for CBL's IDR to be upgraded. Downward pressure on CBL's ratings would be most likely to arise from material sustained changes in its profitability, capitalisation or franchise.

Operational risk is CBL's main risk, but has historically been well-controlled. Clearstream's systems availability for the year to end-2011 remained at around 99.9%. Credit risks are low and the bank has suffered no credit losses. Lending is largely secured, short-term and only to facilitate settlement. Market and liquidity risks are limited and the bank is adequately capitalised.

CBL's Support Rating Floor is underpinned by Fitch's opinion that CBL is a bank for which there is an extremely high probability of external support from market participants and ultimately the Luxembourgian authorities. This reflects CBL's major role in international settlements and maintaining orderly markets as key market infrastructure through its provision of post-trade custody and settlement services.

CBL provides settlement, custody and banking services to institutions dealing in internationally traded securities, mainly bonds. The Deutsche Boerse group has a major franchise in European securities markets, solid liquidity, a low risk profile and benefits from diversified revenues. The European Commission recently blocked the proposed merger between DBAG and NYSE Euronext Inc. Consequently, DBAG will pursue an organic growth strategy, which continues to centre on the further developing of international markets, products and its integrated business model.

