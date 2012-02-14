(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 -

OVERVIEW

-- Severe arrears remain relatively high and unhedged currency exposure has reduced credit enhancement levels since our previous review of Eurosail 2007-4BL.

-- Following a credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received, and applying our recently updated U.K. RMBS criteria, we have lowered our ratings on the class A2a, D1a, and E1c notes.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A3a, A3c, B1a, and C1a notes.

-- Eurosail-UK 2007-4BL is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction backed by first- and second-ranking mortgage loans (in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland) and standard securities (in Scotland).

