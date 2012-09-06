Liquidity

We assess AEG Power Solutions' liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. In our assessment, we take into account the following factors:

-- As of June 30, 2012, the company's primary sources of liquidity consisted of cash balances of about EUR71 million and access to short-term lines of credit and factoring facilities that we understand can be rolled over annually.

-- AEG Power Solutions has no meaningful near-term debt maturities before 2015, when the EUR100 million 9.25% notes are due.

-- The company does not have any covenants governing its debt instruments.

-- AEG Power Solutions relies on advanced payments from its customers for orders undertaken. The amount of such advanced payments is volatile and depends on the order intake and related contract terms.

-- We anticipate that AEG Power Solutions will generate positive FFO in the next 24 months.

These liquidity sources should, in our view, cover estimated uses--such as working capital investments, maintenance and growth capital expenditure, and modest acquisition spending--by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects a one-in-three chance that we could lower the rating on AEG Power Solutions over the next 12 months if the downside risks to the company's performance weaken credit ratios to below our guidelines for the 'B-' rating. We consider the ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of about 10% to be commensurate with the current rating, as long as liquidity remains "adequate" under our criteria.

We could revise the outlook to stable if AEG Power Solutions' business position strengthens over the near term. Such strengthening would be evident from a material increase in the company's contract base, and stable revenues and operating profitability in line with the levels in 2011. In our opinion, AEG Power Solutions' ability to generate sufficient cash flow in order to post an FFO-to-debt ratio comfortably in the teens on a sustainable basis, coupled with reliable prospects of positive FOCF, would be a pre-requisite of an outlook revision to stable.

Alternatively, we could lower the rating if economic conditions weaken further and/or if debt-financed activities hamper earnings, liquidity and, subsequently, credit measures, leading to negative FOCF and FFO to debt of materially less than 10% for a prolonged time.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

AEG Power Solutions B.V.

Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/--