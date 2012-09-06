Luxottica's strong business risk profile comes from the eyewear industry's fragmented competition, strong growth prospects, low market penetration, and huge untapped potential, especially in emerging markets. Luxottica has a solid and protected portfolio compared with peers'. A substantial proportion of sales are house brands, and prices are well diversified, ranging from EUR80 to EUR200 with a focus on the middle of the range. We consider Luxottica's vertical integration to be of equal importance for its business risk profile, with a sound contribution from its retail business, which gives access to the profitable and stable U.S. prescription frame market. Luxottica also has solid profitability, with a reported EBITDA margin of about 18% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012.

On the negative side, we believe some earnings volatility comes from the group's exposure to the luxury and sunglasses market segments, which are less predictable than the prescription market. For this reason the group's revenues and margins declined during the 2009 downturn, and, while the top line has since markedly recovered, profitability indicators are still lagging below pre-crisis levels.

The group's net indebtedness, adjusted for operating leases, peaked at about EUR4 billion following the acquisition of sports eyewear brand Oakley. At the end of 2007, adjusted FFO to net debt hit a low of 14.4%, but then steadily recovered year-on-year to bounce back to 33.6% by the end of 2011. In our view, this illustrates Luxottica's ability and willingness to cut its debt. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, adjusted FFO to net debt increased 36% on higher cash flows. The group's financial policy, which aims to keep reported net debt to EBITDA below 2.5x, is commensurate with its intermediate financial risk profile.

The group's proven ability to generate ample discretionary cash flow, which averaged EUR400 million a year over the past few years, supports our view of Luxottica's financial risk as "intermediate." The group's controlling holding company, DELFIN Sarl (not rated), has low debt--its loan-to-value ratio was about 15% at the end of 2011--and does not constrain Luxottica's credit quality.

We rate senior unsecured debt that Luxottica Group SpA issues at the same level as the corporate credit rating.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We forecast revenue growth for 2012 in the high-single-digit range, helped by favorable exchange rates, strong demand from emerging markets, and significant opportunities in North America, where the penetration of sunglasses is lower than in other markets and where the group has a solid retail network. Luxottica will also benefit from the consolidation of Tecnol, a vertically integrated Brazilian player purchased at the end of 2011, and from a license for the Coach brand, which became effective this year. In 2011, Luxottica beat Italy-based competitor Safilo Group SpA (B-/Stable/--) to gain a license contract for the Armani brand, but the agreement will become operational only in 2013.

Although sales trends in Southern Europe, including Luxottica's home country, are poised to be challenging, we do not expect this to hurt the group significantly. Luxottica only generates about 4% of its revenues in Italy and the proportion is continuously shrinking, with U.S. retail operations and emerging markets up 11.7% and 35%, respectively, in the first half of 2012 compared with the same period in 2011.

We expect Luxottica's operating margin to remain stable, with restructuring costs incurred in Australia to be offset by enhanced operational leverage as revenue grows. That said, in the first half of 2012 operating income grew by 20%, higher than the revenue of 15%, suggesting a margin enhancement potential for the full year.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We expect 2012 free cash flow to exceed EUR500 million and discretionary cash flow to exceed EUR200 million, an increase from 2011 levels, despite the significant increase in accounts receivable in the first half of 2012.

Acquisitions, which will include payment for Tecnol, are likely to be in the same ballpark as last year. We expect financial measures to improve from 2011, with adjusted FFO to net debt already reaching 36% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012.

Liquidity

Our short-term rating on Luxottica is 'A-2', reflecting our assessment of the group's liquidity position as "adequate," under our criteria.

Under our base-case credit scenario, we expect liquidity sources to comfortably surpass uses by more than 1.5x in 2012 and 2013.

We anticipate the following liquidity sources for the 12 months ending June 30, 2013:

-- Opening cash balance of EUR1.137 million;

-- Availability of about EUR500 million under the group's revolving credit facility maturing in 2017;

-- About EUR850 million of FFO;

-- Ample financial covenant leeway; and

-- Proven ability to tap the financial markets, as demonstrated by the EUR500 million bond issue signed in 2012.

This compares with the following needs over the same period:

-- Significant mandatory debt repayments, of which EUR116 million is overdraft and EUR722 million long-term debt maturing in the upcoming 12 months;

-- Capital expenditures of about EUR350 million, of which 60% is tied to growth;

-- Dividends of about EUR250 million, equivalent to 50% of net income; and

-- Acquisitions--not indentified so far--that could total about EUR150 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Luxottica will continue to report robust performances, aided by its strong competitive position and favorable industry trends. We take the view that the current ratings are commensurate with an adjusted ratio of FFO to net debt of about 30%, and adjusted debt to EBITDA below 3x.

We consider that Luxottica's financial risk profile is facing more potential constraints than its business risk profile. The group could make a substantial debt-financed acquisition, but its biggest acquisition was Oakley in 2007, and we do not see any large target in the coming year. We note that Luxottica's management has forecast reported net debt to EBITDA close to 1.5x for 2012. In addition, we incorporate conservative assumptions in our base case, and conclude that a 2% sales decrease, combined with a 250 basis point erosion in gross margin, could push adjusted FFO to net debt below our minimum guidelines. We view this scenario as unlikely given the group's recent solid performance and the favorable growth prospects for the eyewear industry. We believe the new licenses, recent acquisition in Brazil, and buoyant emerging markets will have a positive impact on future sales.

We might consider raising the ratings on Luxottica if it achieved and maintained more conservative financial measures, specifically adjusted FFO to net debt close to 40% on a sustainable basis. We do not view this as a realistic scenario at this stage, particularly because it would not be totally consistent with the group's stated financial policy of keeping reported leverage below 2.5x.

