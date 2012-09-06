Rating takes into account the position of GAR as a leading oil palm companies in the world;'s second largest in terms of planted area and the third largest in terms of production of CPO. Ratings also take into account the age profile of the lucrative crop. As of March 31, 2012, approximately 50.5% of the mature plants are in their most productive, which ensure cash flow for the medium term, while 21.9% are in the category of young plants, securing a longer growth rate. Furthermore, the operation of an integrated palm oil GAR provides resistance to the volatility of the price of CPO.

SMS is already mature plantation is also the third largest plantation ripe for GAR, which contributes about 18% towards the consolidation of a mature area in March 2012. As GAR, SMS also has contributed its own plantation high above 70% of the total planted area, a group that supports a favorable cost structure by limiting the dependence on the purchase of fresh fruit bunch (FFB) are more expensive. Furthermore, the average age of plant SMS at 16 years of age is considered the highest productivity in the life cycle of oil palm, which in turn supports FFB production level of the GAR as a whole.

SMS expansion plans in the medium term include replanting program, the expansion of the planted area, the addition of kernel crushing facility (KCP), and the establishment of a refinery that will help the company to diversify its sales portfolio is currently focused on oil into refined products.

Ratings are constrained by the inherent cyclical nature and volatility of the price of CPO as a commodity product. Furthermore, the history of debt restructuring in the companies controlled by the Widjaja family is the major shareholder of the GAR, may affect the ability of SMS in accessing bank finance and debt markets. Nonetheless, PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk (SMART), which is an affiliate company SMS, has successfully issued its first domestic debt in July 2012, implying an increase in the ability of the group to access the debt markets. Fitch expects capabilities will further improve with the group showing a good track record in the debt market.

Prospects Stable reflects Fitch's expectation that the GAR will be able to maintain current financial profile over the next 12-24 months. This is reflected by an EBITDA margin of around 17%, the ratio of debt funds from operations (FFO) under 2x, and adequate liquidity levels.

What could change the rating?

Negatives: The development in the future that may, individually or collectively, lead to a downgrade include:

- FFO increased to debt ratio above 2.5x on an ongoing basis

- The relationship between SMS and weakened GAR, GAR ownership of such reduction on SMS

Taking into account existing SMS rank quite high and volatile nature of the operation of the SMS, the ranking is not expected to increase within the next 12 months.