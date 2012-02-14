BRIEF-Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler to participate in capital increase of unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
* To participate in capital increase of 74 percent owned unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on State Bank of India (SBI; BBB-/Stable/A-3) is not affected by a significant slippage in the bank's loan quality. We anticipate that SBI's credit provisioning costs for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2012, will not be significantly higher than the projected credit losses based on our risk-adjusted capital framework. The bank's credit losses have been significantly higher than domestic peers' so far in fiscal 2012.
We expect SBI's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to underpin the rating. The jump in SBI's nonperforming assets and credit losses could pressure our current "adequate" assessment of its risk position. This could, in turn, strain the bank's SACP, which we assess at 'bbb'. Nevertheless, SBI's SACP has adequate cushion to absorb some slippage in loan quality. We therefore believe it is unlikely that the SACP will fall to 'bb', which is our downward rating trigger.
On a stand-alone basis, SBI's reported ratio of gross nonperforming assets to gross advances increased to 4.61% at the end of December 2011, from 4.19% at the end of September 2011. The ratio was 3.28% at the end of March 2011.
LONDON, Feb 17 After ending last year down heavily, the value of London-based Lansdowne Partners' main fund slid again in January after shares in crisis-hit BT Group plunged, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: