(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has announced that it will propose amendments to its structured
finance (SF) counterparty criteria (see 'Fitch: Proposed Enhancements to SF Counterparty
Criteria To Address Changing Landscape' dated 14 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com) via an
exposure draft to be published in March. At the same time, Fitch will issue a complementary
exposure draft for its covered bonds (CVB) counterparty criteria. Fitch does not
anticipate changes to its CVB ratings if the proposals are adopted in its
criteria.
In the CVB counterparty exposure draft, Fitch plans to propose and seek feedback
on an updated treatment of the netting of collateral amounts for individual swap
contracts under the same master agreement and the treatment of termination
payments ranking pari passu with the covered bondholders.
The SF and CVB counterparty criteria reports should be read together since the
proposed amendments to Fitch SF criteria - if adopted - in most cases will also
apply to the CVB counterparty criteria.
The CVB counterparty criteria contain guidelines on instances where Fitch
analysis differs from the SF criteria, mostly due to the dual nature recourse of
the instrument. For instance, Fitch has reflected the recourse to both the
issuer and the counterparty in its criteria with less strict treatment applied
to external counterparties. No changes are expected to this treatment.
Fitch plans to publish the CVB counterparty criteria consultation paper in
March. Following the feedback period, Fitch expects to publish the revised
criteria by May.