Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A-' long-term issuer credit rating on
London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) and removed it from CreditWatch, where it had been
placed with negative implications on Dec. 9, 2011. We also affirmed our 'A-2'
short-term rating. The outlook is negative.
On Dec. 9, 2011, we placed our 'A-' long-term issuer credit rating on London
Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) on CreditWatch with negative implications due
to its material exposure to unsecured credit risk at Italian banks, through
its Italian clearinghouse subsidiary (Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia;
CC&G). This credit exposure arises through CC&G's investment of the cash
collateral it receives from its members, which it then places on an unsecured
basis with local banks. Individual placements can often far exceed CC&G's own
shareholders' funds, which we understand to be about EUR120 million. However
unlikely, the default of a major treasury counterpart could therefore cause a
solvency problem at CC&G.
We used the CreditWatch period to gain more insight into treasury policy at
CC&G, to further explore the risk of a material credit loss arising at CC&G
and the potential implications of that for LSEG, and to consider the
significance of those factors to the LSEG rating.
In the meantime, Standard & Poor's lowered its unsolicited sovereign credit
ratings on the Republic of Italy by two notches to BBB+/Negative/A-2 on Jan.
13, 2012, and took similar actions on the leading Italian banks on Feb. 10,
2012. Both actions ultimately reflected Italy's increasing vulnerabilities to
external financing risks and the negative implications these could have for
economic growth and hence public finances and bank creditworthiness. In our
view, this indicates a rise in the credit risk associated with CC&G's treasury
exposure, and weakening in the credit quality of the membership of CC&G and
Borsa Italiana. As a result, we consider that the group's enterprise risk
management has incrementally weakened, although we nevertheless consider it to
be adequate.
Despite this incremental weakening, we have affirmed our ratings on LSEG. In
doing so, we considered the following factors to be particularly relevant:
-- We understand that LSEG has no direct, contractual obligation to
provide capital support to CC&G;
-- We understand that CC&G's investment policy restricts it to placements
with the strongest bank counterparts in Italy, including Italian branches of
overseas banks;
-- We note that these counterparts typically have short-term ratings in
line with that on LSEG or higher; and
-- We understand that these placements are very short dated, mainly
overnight, not least to aid CC&G's own liquidity risk management.
Nevertheless, we do consider that the creditworthiness of CC&G is inextricably
linked with that of its bank counterparts and, in turn, that the
creditworthiness of CC&G and LSEG are intertwined. LSEG's Italian post-trade
business (which also includes Monte Titoli, the central securities depository)
accounted for 28% of group revenues in the nine months to December 2011, and
at end-March 2011 LSEG was carrying GBP384 million of goodwill against the
business.
Therefore, in the scenario of a major counterparty default in Italy, even if
LSEG did not strain itself by recapitalizing CC&G, we consider that LSEG could
incur significant reputational damage for failing to provide support to CC&G
and that there could be material adverse consequences for LSEG's future cash
flow and therefore its debt-servicing capacity.
The negative outlook reflects that on the leading Italian bank counterparts of
CC&G and reflects our view that a further weakening in the creditworthiness of
these counterparts would likely lead us to lower the ratings on LSEG.
Our base case is that LSEG will maintain its solid operating performance
through the coming 18-24 months. As a result, LSEG's cash flow generation will
likely remain robust, and we expect that it will steadily pay down the extra
borrowing, which we estimate to be about GBP300 million, that it incurred to
take full ownership of FTSE International in December 2012.
Separately, we note that LSEG has said that it continues to be in exclusive
talks with LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1) about a possible
transaction. We consider the prospects of such a transaction to be uncertain
and do not currently factor this scenario into the ratings. We would consider
the associated rating implications only if a deal were announced.
