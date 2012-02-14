(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 -

-- On Dec. 9, 2011, we placed our 'A-' long-term issuer credit rating on London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) on CreditWatch with negative implications due to its material exposure to unsecured credit risk at Italian banks, through its Italian clearinghouse subsidiary.

-- We are now affirming the 'A-' long-term credit rating on LSEG and removing it from CreditWatch negative. We are also affirming the 'A-2' short-term rating.

-- The negative outlook reflects that on the leading Italian banks and reflects our view that a further weakening in the creditworthiness of these counterparts would likely lead us to lower the ratings on LSEG.

-- The rating takes no account of any possible future transaction with LCH.Clearnet Group.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A-' long-term issuer credit rating on London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) and removed it from CreditWatch, where it had been placed with negative implications on Dec. 9, 2011. We also affirmed our 'A-2' short-term rating. The outlook is negative.

On Dec. 9, 2011, we placed our 'A-' long-term issuer credit rating on London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) on CreditWatch with negative implications due to its material exposure to unsecured credit risk at Italian banks, through its Italian clearinghouse subsidiary (Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia; CC&G). This credit exposure arises through CC&G's investment of the cash collateral it receives from its members, which it then places on an unsecured basis with local banks. Individual placements can often far exceed CC&G's own shareholders' funds, which we understand to be about EUR120 million. However unlikely, the default of a major treasury counterpart could therefore cause a solvency problem at CC&G.

We used the CreditWatch period to gain more insight into treasury policy at CC&G, to further explore the risk of a material credit loss arising at CC&G and the potential implications of that for LSEG, and to consider the significance of those factors to the LSEG rating.

In the meantime, Standard & Poor's lowered its unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Italy by two notches to BBB+/Negative/A-2 on Jan. 13, 2012, and took similar actions on the leading Italian banks on Feb. 10, 2012. Both actions ultimately reflected Italy's increasing vulnerabilities to external financing risks and the negative implications these could have for economic growth and hence public finances and bank creditworthiness. In our view, this indicates a rise in the credit risk associated with CC&G's treasury exposure, and weakening in the credit quality of the membership of CC&G and Borsa Italiana. As a result, we consider that the group's enterprise risk management has incrementally weakened, although we nevertheless consider it to be adequate.

Despite this incremental weakening, we have affirmed our ratings on LSEG. In doing so, we considered the following factors to be particularly relevant:

-- We understand that LSEG has no direct, contractual obligation to provide capital support to CC&G;

-- We understand that CC&G's investment policy restricts it to placements with the strongest bank counterparts in Italy, including Italian branches of overseas banks;

-- We note that these counterparts typically have short-term ratings in line with that on LSEG or higher; and

-- We understand that these placements are very short dated, mainly overnight, not least to aid CC&G's own liquidity risk management.

Nevertheless, we do consider that the creditworthiness of CC&G is inextricably linked with that of its bank counterparts and, in turn, that the creditworthiness of CC&G and LSEG are intertwined. LSEG's Italian post-trade business (which also includes Monte Titoli, the central securities depository) accounted for 28% of group revenues in the nine months to December 2011, and at end-March 2011 LSEG was carrying GBP384 million of goodwill against the business.

Therefore, in the scenario of a major counterparty default in Italy, even if LSEG did not strain itself by recapitalizing CC&G, we consider that LSEG could incur significant reputational damage for failing to provide support to CC&G and that there could be material adverse consequences for LSEG's future cash flow and therefore its debt-servicing capacity.

The negative outlook reflects that on the leading Italian bank counterparts of CC&G and reflects our view that a further weakening in the creditworthiness of these counterparts would likely lead us to lower the ratings on LSEG.

Our base case is that LSEG will maintain its solid operating performance through the coming 18-24 months. As a result, LSEG's cash flow generation will likely remain robust, and we expect that it will steadily pay down the extra borrowing, which we estimate to be about GBP300 million, that it incurred to take full ownership of FTSE International in December 2012.

Separately, we note that LSEG has said that it continues to be in exclusive talks with LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1) about a possible transaction. We consider the prospects of such a transaction to be uncertain and do not currently factor this scenario into the ratings. We would consider the associated rating implications only if a deal were announced.

