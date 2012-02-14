(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- On Feb. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's lowered its long-and short-term ratings on Italian bank UniCredit SpA to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1' and removed them from CreditWatch negative.

-- This action followed our lowering of the unsolicited long-and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Italy to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1' on Jan. 13, 2012.

-- We are lowering the long-term rating on core UniCredit subsidiary, Poland-based Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (Pekao) to 'BBB+' from 'A-' to reflect our removal of the one-notch uplift due to parental support. We are also removing the long-term rating from CreditWatch negative and affirming the 'A-2' short-term rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Pekao's business and financial profile should remain unchanged in the medium term.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on Poland-based Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (Pekao) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We also removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it on Dec. 7, 2011, and affirmed the 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit rating. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade of Pekao reflects the impact on our rating on the bank of our two-notch downgrade of its parent, Italian bank UniCredit SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2), which, in turn, follows our lowering of the unsolicited long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2) (see "Italy's Unsolicited Ratings Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2'; Outlook Negative" published Jan. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

The stable outlook reflects our view that Pekao's business and financial profile will remain unchanged in the medium term. Under our baseline scenario, we do not expect Pekao's capitalization and funding profile to deteriorate because of UniCredit's weakened creditworthiness. We also expect the Polish government to partially cushion the potential weakening of Pekao's SACP, given the bank's "high" systemic importance in Poland.

We could lower the ratings on Pekao if the bank's SACP significantly deteriorated, in particular if we perceived that its RAC ratio before adjustments fell below 10%, and funding weakened due to transmission risk from the parent. We believe there is a risk that further deterioration of UniCredit's creditworthiness could start to affect Pekao. This is not our base-case scenario, however, as Pekao appears to be well capitalized and self-funded. The bank does not provide funding to its parent, and should benefit from Polish regulations protecting banks from their parents' deterioration.

We might consider a positive rating action if we raised Poland's local currency ratings, assuming Pekao's SACP remained unchanged and our concerns on transmission risk from UniCredit decreased.

