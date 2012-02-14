(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Jan. 25, 2012, we affirmed our 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on EUROHYPO Luxembourg. The outlook is negative.

-- Following a review of EUROHYPO Luxembourg's covered bond program, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AAA' rating.

-- The outlook is negative, to reflect that any further rating action on the issuer would directly affect the ratings on these covered bonds, all else being equal.

-- Our ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, certain aspects of the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds may be affected as a result of this review.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its 'AAA' credit ratings on EUROHYPO Europaeische Hypothekenbank S.A.'s (EUROHYPO Luxembourg; A-/Negative/A-2) public-sector covered bonds ("Lettres de Gage Publiques"). The outlook is negative (see list below).

On Jan. 6, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on EUROHYPO Luxembourg's public-sector covered bond program, following our CreditWatch negative placement of the rating on EUROHYPO Luxembourg (see "Ratings On EUROHYPO Luxembourg's Covered Bonds Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions").

Today's affirmation follows our Jan. 25, 2012 affirmation of our long-term counterparty credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on EUROHYPO Luxembourg. The outlook on EUROHYPO Luxembourg is negative (see "Commerzbank And Subsidiaries Ratings Affirmed, Off Watch Neg After Sovereign Rating Actions; Outlook Negative").

We have affirmed our ratings on EUROHYPO Luxembourg's public-sector covered bonds following our review of the latest asset and cash flow information provided as of Dec. 31, 2011.

We have based our credit analysis on the key characteristics of the public-sector assets in the portfolio:

Current balance of the cover pool (mil. EUR) 14,050

Distribution of asset type (%)

Exposures to public-sector entities 84.29

Substitute collateral 15.71

Concentration (%)

By top 20 borrowers 31.76

By largest individual exposure 3.51

Weighted-average rating A

Scenario default rate (%) 11.56

We consider that the current 'AAA' overcollateralization level needed to cover the asset default risk is 2.5% on a nominal basis (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).

Following the application of our five-step approach for rating covered bonds, we have assessed the current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk measure, the program's categorization, the maximum potential covered bond ratings uplift, the cash flow and market-value risk, and the credit enhancement provided.

The key results of this assessment are:

ALMM (%) 11.87

Classification of ALMM Low

Program categorization 2

Maximum potential ratings uplift (notches) 6

Maximum potential rating AAA

Weighted-average target asset spread (bps) 374

Target credit enhancement (%)* 12.04

Available credit enhancement (%)* 19.21

*The methodologies and assumptions to calculate the target credit enhancement and available credit enhancement are described in paragraphs 69-72 of our "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009. Bps--Basis points.

When determining the program categorization, we consider primarily our view of a program's jurisdiction and its ability to access external financing or monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the covered bonds to one of three distinct categories. Under our criteria, to achieve the maximum potential number of notches uplift, the available credit enhancement needs to be commensurate with the target credit enhancement, as outlined in the table above.

Following our analysis, and given our view of the Luxembourg legal framework, we have categorized EUROHYPO Luxembourg's public-sector covered bonds in category "2" and determined a "low" ALMM classification. Under our criteria for rating covered bonds, this combination enables us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift of six notches above our long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on EUROHYPO Luxembourg.

Our analysis indicates that the cover pool can support a 'AAA' rating on EUROHYPO Luxembourg's public-sector covered bonds. This reflects our assessment of the target credit enhancement, combined with the available credit enhancement for the covered bonds. We have consequently affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AAA' ratings on these covered bonds.

Our 'AAA' ratings on EUROHYPO Luxembourg's public-sector covered bonds currently use the maximum six-notch ratings uplift above the ICR. Therefore, under our rating approach, any lowering of the ICR would directly affect our ratings on the covered bonds.

The outlook is negative for our 'AAA' ratings on EUROHYPO Luxembourg's public-sector covered bonds, to reflect the negative outlook of our rating on the issuer.

Our assumptions that we use to calculate the target credit enhancement, in line with our Dec. 16, 2009 ALMM criteria, are not dependent on the ICR or the ratings on the covered bonds themselves. Therefore, all else remaining equal, a downgrade of the issuer or a downgrade of the ratings on the covered bonds would not affect the target credit enhancement level that we deem commensurate with our ratings on the covered bonds.