We analyze Tata Steel on a consolidated basis, including TSUKH. In our opinion, TSUKH's size and strategic significance create substantial economic incentives for Tata Steel to support the company.

We assess Tata Steel's business risk profile as "fair", as defined in our criteria. This is a combination of strong position of its India business and weak position of its European business. The company's India operations benefit from low costs due to backward integration with captive mines. These mines meet all of Tata Steel's iron-ore requirements and about 50% of its coking coal needs. At the same time, lack of any raw material security exposes the European operations to raw material price movements. The cost of production for the European operations is also much higher, particularly for the U.K. plants. Nevertheless, both operations have strong market positions.

Challenging conditions in the global steel industry weigh on Tata Steel's credit profile. We attribute such conditions to: (1) lower demand (due to a global economic slowdown); (2) excess steel-making capacity; and (3) the fragmented steel industry compared with the presence of a few large raw material suppliers.

Challenging industry conditions and the weak cost position of European operations adversely affect Tata Steel's operating performance. EBITDA margin declined to 9% in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012, compared with our expectations of--and fiscal 2011's level of--about 13%. Poor performance of European operations (EBITDA margin of less than 2%) drove the decline.

We expect Tata Steel's operating performance to improve over the next two years. Commissioning of the company's integrated 2.9 million tons per annum (mtpa) brownfield capacity in India will drive the improvement. This would help offset the continuing weak performance of the European operations. However, we expect the European operations to benefit somewhat from cost-cutting and productivity-improvement measures.

We assess Tata Steel's financial risk profile as "aggressive", as defined in our criteria. The ratio of debt (adjusted for cash and cash equivalents exceeding Indian rupee {INR} 50 billion) to EBITDA deteriorated significantly to 5.1x in fiscal 2012, from 3.6x in fiscal 2011, despite the company raising about US$1.5 billion, predominantly through sale of investments. The weak operating performance caused the deterioration. Nevertheless, we expect an improvement in operating performance to offset negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) and result in the debt-EBITDA ratio returning to 3.5x, and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt rising to about 20% in fiscal 2014.

Standard & Poor's base-case scenario

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' base-case scenario for Tata Steel projects improvement in financial performance, with the debt-to-EBITDA ratio improving to 4.5x in fiscal 2013 and to 3.5x in fiscal 2014. We expect the ratio of FFO to debt to be at 16% in fiscal 2013 and 19% in the next year. The improvement in overall operating performance would offset our expectations of an increase in debt on account of negative FOCF. Our projections are based on the following factors:

Operating performance:

EBITDA will increase by about 25% in 2013 and by 35% in fiscal 2014. Our estimate is based on the following assumptions:

-- Deliveries at the India operations will increase to about 7.5 million tons (compared with about 6.5 million tons in fiscal 2012) in fiscal 2013 and to 9.5 million tons in the next year due to the ramping up of brownfield capacity. We expect the ramp-up to be completed by March 2013.

-- Deliveries at European operations will remain constant at about 14 million tons (mt) and increase marginally to about 14.5 mt.

-- EBITDA per ton at the India operations will decline to about US$325 in fiscal 2013 before recovering to US$340 (fiscal 2012 levels) in fiscal 2014.

-- EBITDA per ton for the European operations will continue to be poor even though we expect a marginal improvement to about US$35 in fiscal 2013 and to about US$45 in fiscal 2014, from US$25 in fiscal 2012.

-- South East Asia will continue to account for not more than 2% of EBITDA through fiscal 2014. We also expect a 3%-4% EBITDA contribution from Tata Steel's raw material integration projects in fiscal 2014.

Capital expenditure:

We expect capital expenditure and investment in joint ventures to be about US$3 billion in fiscal 2013 and US$2.5 billion in fiscal 2014. This will be mainly towards existing India operations, a 3 mtpa greenfield Orissa project, and a GBP400 million investment for improving operating efficiency of European operations. In fiscal 2013, the company would also spend on the iron ore project in Canada and a value addition project in India.

Liquidity

We assess Tata Steel's liquidity as "adequate", as defined in our criteria. In our assessment, we evaluate the company's liquidity on a consolidated basis. We expect Tata Steel's sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Tata Steel's liquidity sources include a cash balance of INR122 billion and unused long-term credit facilities of US$430 million as of March 31, 2012.

-- Liquidity sources also include our projection of FFO of about INR108 billion in the next 12 months, and INR15 billion from a recent 10-year rupee bond sale.

-- Tata Steel's uses of liquidity include INR51 billion of long-term debt maturing in the next 12 months.

-- In addition, we expect the company to incur capital expenditure of about INR100 billion (including GBP300 million in TSUKH) and distribute dividend of INR10 billion, even in the event of financial stress.

-- We anticipate the company's net sources of liquidity will remain positive even if EBITDA declines 20%.

We believe Tata Steel has strong financial flexibility, with good access to domestic capital markets, strong banking relationships, and the potential to sell its investments in group companies. Tata Steel has adequate headroom under its financial covenants.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the weaker-than-expected operating performance of Tata Steel's European operations, resulting in higher-than-expected leverage.

We may lower the rating if Tata Steel's consolidated operating performance does not recover in line with our expectations. This is likely to be due to further slowing in the European operations or a double dip in the European economy. Worsening steel industry conditions in India such that EBITDA per ton is about US$300 or lower could further hurt Tata Steel's financial ratios.

We may revise the outlook to stable if we expect the company to improve its operating performance in line with our earlier expectations, resulting in a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 4x and FFO to adjusted debt of more than 15%.