Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited's (STFC) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA(ind)' with a Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings reflect STFC's strong competitiveness and market dominance in commercial vehicle (CV) finance in India, especially in used CVs, supported by its long track record of moderate credit losses and sound profitability. Together with the company's adequate capitalisation, comfortable liquidity, and well-matched asset-liability profile, Fitch believes that STFC will be able to face the likely pressures on funding and margins from regulatory headwinds without immediately impairing its credit profile.

STFC may face funding challenges, including a sizeable rise in funding costs, following the exclusion of bank loans to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) from the priority sector classification and likely curbs on bilateral assignments. STFC's funding is spread over several banks and its ability to access capital markets and retail term deposits partly mitigates funding risks. Further, its wide margins (FY11 (financial year ending March): 7.5%) provide sufficient cushion to absorb the rise in funding costs. Given STFC's high reliance on institutional funding, any deterioration in its funding franchise could be negative for its ratings.

Recent shift in the CV industry towards light CVs may also challenge STFC, as this is a more competitive segment compared with its core medium CV segment. STFC's geographic reach and understanding of the CV business are expected to help retain a significant share of this emerging segment. Inability to control credit costs in this rapidly growing business could also impact the ratings.

STFC's credit losses, though somewhat higher, are satisfactory in view of its high-yield product segment. During FY07-H1FY12, credit losses incurred were about 1.5%, on average, of assets under management (AUM). However, the current moderation in industrial production coupled with a decline in the incremental expansion of the rural economy is likely to have a cyclical impact on STFC's asset quality leading to a rise in delinquencies. The reported delinquency could double if the company has to report delinquencies on 90 days past due basis as recommended in the proposed regulatory guidelines, which could impact credit costs in the short-term. Nevertheless, the company's robust pre-provision margins (about 6% of AUM for FY11) provide a strong cushion to absorb these in the short-term.

STFC's liquidity is comfortable with well matched assets and liability tenures (as on September 2011). The company maintains about two month's disbursements in cash and cash equivalent instruments, which further provides strength to its liquidity

STFC's reported capitalization (Tier 1; FY11: 16.7%, H1FY12: around 17.0%), though high, is unadjusted for credit enhancements outstanding on account of bilateral assignments. If adjusted, the Tier 1 ratio moderates to around 13% for H1FY12, slightly higher than the proposed minimum tier 1 of 12% for NBFCs. With lower loan growth expected in the near to medium term, the capitalisation is likely to remain adequate.

STFC is the largest NBFC in India in the asset finance segment. The company is part of Chennai-based Shriram group of companies, which also has interests in consumer finance, insurance and engineering. Recently, the board of STFC has approved a merger between its parent - Shriram Holdings Madras Pvt. Ltd - and STFC.

Rating actions on STFC:

National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

INR55bn long-term non-convertible debenture programme affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'

INR120bn long-term bank loans affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'

INR12bn Lower Tier II Sub-debt affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'

INR10bn short-term bank loans affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

INR15bn short-term debt/commercial paper programme affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

National term deposit rating affirmed at 'Fitch tAA(ind)'