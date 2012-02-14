(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Shriram
Transport Finance Company Limited's (STFC) National
Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA(ind)' with a Stable Outlook and
its National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. A full
rating breakdown is provided at the end of the commentary.
The ratings reflect STFC's strong competitiveness and market
dominance in commercial vehicle (CV) finance in India,
especially in used CVs, supported by its long track record of
moderate credit losses and sound profitability. Together with
the company's adequate capitalisation, comfortable liquidity,
and well-matched asset-liability profile, Fitch believes that
STFC will be able to face the likely pressures on funding and
margins from regulatory headwinds without immediately impairing
its credit profile.
STFC may face funding challenges, including a sizeable rise
in funding costs, following the exclusion of bank loans to
non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) from the priority sector
classification and likely curbs on bilateral assignments. STFC's
funding is spread over several banks and its ability to access
capital markets and retail term deposits partly mitigates
funding risks. Further, its wide margins (FY11 (financial year
ending March): 7.5%) provide sufficient cushion to absorb the
rise in funding costs. Given STFC's high reliance on
institutional funding, any deterioration in its funding
franchise could be negative for its ratings.
Recent shift in the CV industry towards light CVs may also
challenge STFC, as this is a more competitive segment compared
with its core medium CV segment. STFC's geographic reach and
understanding of the CV business are expected to help retain a
significant share of this emerging segment. Inability to control
credit costs in this rapidly growing business could also impact
the ratings.
STFC's credit losses, though somewhat higher, are
satisfactory in view of its high-yield product segment. During
FY07-H1FY12, credit losses incurred were about 1.5%, on average,
of assets under management (AUM). However, the current
moderation in industrial production coupled with a decline in
the incremental expansion of the rural economy is likely to have
a cyclical impact on STFC's asset quality leading to a rise in
delinquencies. The reported delinquency could double if the
company has to report delinquencies on 90 days past due basis as
recommended in the proposed regulatory guidelines, which could
impact credit costs in the short-term. Nevertheless, the
company's robust pre-provision margins (about 6% of AUM for
FY11) provide a strong cushion to absorb these in the
short-term.
STFC's liquidity is comfortable with well matched assets and
liability tenures (as on September 2011). The company maintains
about two month's disbursements in cash and cash equivalent
instruments, which further provides strength to its liquidity
STFC's reported capitalization (Tier 1; FY11: 16.7%, H1FY12:
around 17.0%), though high, is unadjusted for credit
enhancements outstanding on account of bilateral assignments. If
adjusted, the Tier 1 ratio moderates to around 13% for H1FY12,
slightly higher than the proposed minimum tier 1 of 12% for
NBFCs. With lower loan growth expected in the near to medium
term, the capitalisation is likely to remain adequate.
STFC is the largest NBFC in India in the asset finance
segment. The company is part of Chennai-based Shriram group of
companies, which also has interests in consumer finance,
insurance and engineering. Recently, the board of STFC has
approved a merger between its parent - Shriram Holdings Madras
Pvt. Ltd - and STFC.
Rating actions on STFC:
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)';
Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
INR55bn long-term non-convertible debenture programme
affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'
INR120bn long-term bank loans affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'
INR12bn Lower Tier II Sub-debt affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'
INR10bn short-term bank loans affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
INR15bn short-term debt/commercial paper programme affirmed
at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
National term deposit rating affirmed at 'Fitch tAA(ind)'