BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Sept 06 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
* Moody's confirmed Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA's (Fresenius, "FSE") Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) as well as the Baa3 senior secured bank rating and the Ba1 senior unsecured long term rating. The outlook on the ratings is stable.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.