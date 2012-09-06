We assess TSUKH's business risk profile as "weak," as defined in our criteria. The company's weak cost position and the weak economic conditions in Europe hit its operating performance. The weak cost position is due to TSUKH's lack of raw material integration, which exposes the company to volatile raw material prices. The cost of production, particularly for the U.K. plants, is also high. At the same time, excess global steelmaking capacity, a subdued global economy, and weak European economic conditions have kept capacity utilization at less than 80%.

We expect TSUKH operating performance to improve marginally due to the company's measures to step up operating efficiency, but it is likely to still remain poor at less than 3% over the next couple of years. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2012, the company's EBITDA margin was only 1.5% as compared with 6% in the previous year. TSUKH, with support from its parent, is focusing on improving operating efficiency and flexibility, strengthening raw material security, and on value added products to improve operating performance. This includes investing in projects such as rebuilding blast furnace 4 at Port Talbot to improve efficiency.

TSUKH has a good market position as the second-largest steel producer in continental Europe. It is the largest steel producer in the U.K. It also has a good product mix, with a large proportion of value-added products.

We assess Tata Steel's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as defined in our criteria. This is on account of the company's high debt and its poor operating performance. In fiscal 2012, TSUKH's debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 20.9x and EBITDA interest coverage was only 0.6x. We expect the financial performance to improve over the next couple of years, though it will still remain weak for the rating.

Our expectation of continuing support from Tata Steel significantly influences TSUKH's credit profile. We believe Tata Steel is fully committed to supporting TSUKH because it considers the company to be a strategic subsidiary. The companies share a common name. Tata Steel also intends to maintain good banking relationships with the common lenders of TSUKH. Post-acquisition, Tata Steel has already provided about GBP2 billion in support and we expect it to increase support to about GBP3 billion over the next two-three years.

Standard & Poor's base-case scenario

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' base-case scenario for TSUKH projects an improvement in financial performance, with debt-to-EBITDA ratio and EBITDA interest coverage ratio improving to 12.2x and 1.2x in fiscal 2013 and to 7.7x and 2.0x, respectively, in fiscal 2014. Our projections are based on the following assumptions:

-- Europe deliveries will remain constant at about 14 million tons (mt) in fiscal 2013 before increasing marginally to about 14.5 mt in the next fiscal year.

-- EBITDA per ton will improve only marginally to about US$35 per ton in fiscal 2013 and to about US$45 per ton in fiscal 2014, from US$25 per ton in fiscal 2012.

-- Annual capital expenditure will be in the GBP375 million-GBP400 million range for the next two to three years.

-- Tata Steel's support will increase to about GBP2.5 billion in fiscal 2013 and to about GBP3 billion by fiscal 2014.

Liquidity

The short-term corporate credit rating is 'B'. We assess TSUKH's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We factor in funding support for the company from Tata Steel. We expect TSUKH's sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. We anticipate that the company's net sources of liquidity will remain positive even if its EBITDA declines by 20%. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- TSUKH has a cash balance of GBP615 million and unused credit facilities of about GBP240 million as of March 31, 2012. Further, we expect unadjusted funds from operations to be about GBP130 million in fiscal 2013.

-- The uses of funds include our expectation of capital expenditure of about GBP300 million in case of financial stress and debt maturities of about GBP124 million in the next 12 months.

We believe TSUKH's debt maturities are manageable up to fiscal 2015, and the company is light on financial covenants. However, TSUKH has limited ability to raise further debt under its current financing arrangements.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that TSUKH's operating performance is likely to remain weak over the next 12 months. The outlook on TSUKH also reflects the rating outlook on Tata Steel.

We would lower the rating on TSUKH if: (1) we lower the rating on Tata Steel; or (2) Tata Steel shows signs of reducing support to TSUKH--although we believe this is unlikely.

We may revise the outlook to stable if TSUKH's operating performance improves and we revise the outlook on Tata Steel to stable.