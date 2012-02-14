(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 -
-- The Qatari government has requested that, in fourth-quarter 2011, Qatar Telecom
(Qtel) repay outstanding dividends and royalties of QAR3.3 billion that it has accumulated over
the past few years.
-- This will significantly narrow the leeway for our credit metrics on Qtel in 2012,
although they remain compatible for the current rating.
-- Therefore, we are affirming our 'A/A-1' ratings on Qtel.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that QTel has the capacity to prudently manage its
debt leverage to avoid further deterioration of its credit metrics.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'A/A-1' long- and
short-term corporate credit ratings on incumbent fixed-line and mobile telecommunications
operator Qatar Telecom (Qtel) Q.S.C.. The outlook is stable.
The affirmation reflects our view that the Qtel's increased adjusted debt leverage should
remain compatible with the ratings, as we expect the company will focus on maximizing its cash
flow generation in 2012, while taking advantage of the growth potential of its large portfolio
of assets in emerging markets. It is also based on our expectation that Qtel will prudently
manage its finances, and will not pursue sizable nonorganic growth opportunities, and thus
avoiding a further increase of leverage.
We base our ratings on Qtel on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we
assess at 'bbb', as well as on our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the government
of Qatar would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Qtel in the event of
financial distress.
We consider Qtel to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria
for GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our
assessment of Qtel's:
-- "Important" role for the government, given its position as the largest telecoms services
provider in the country. Qtel represents a key part the communications infrastructure of Qatar
(AA/Stable/A-1+) and is a flagship company for the state. It contributes to the diversification
of Qatar's economy away from the petrochemicals industry.
-- "Very strong" link with the government, considering the state's 68% shareholding in the
company, appointment of board members, and oversight of decision-making processes, particularly
those related to potential investments outside the country.
Qtel's SACP is supported, in our view, by the company's dominant market position and strong
operating cash flow generation in fixed-line and mobile telephony in the Qatari telecoms market.
Ratings support also comes from international diversification in 17 countries. Qtel has
established operations in neighboring Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Kuwait
(AA/Stable/A-1+) and Oman (A/Negative/A-1), and in riskier emerging markets such as Indonesia
(BB+/Positive/B; ASEAN regional scale axBBB+/--/axA-2), Iraq, Algeria, and Tunisia (foreign
currency BBB-/Negative/A-3; local currency BBB/Negative/A-3).
The ratings are constrained by the company's high leverage at the parent company level and
its history of aggressive growth orientation to expand outside of Qatar and the GCC.
Additionally, the higher end of Qtel's financial policy of consolidated net debt to EBITDA of
2.5x-3.0x would not likely be commensurate with the current ratings.
Additional ratings weaknesses include a cross-default clause with material subsidiaries in
Qtel's bank loan documentation that could provide an incentive for the company to ensure that no
default occurs at its large emerging-market assets, including PT Indosat Tbk.
(BB/Watch Pos/NR; ASEAN regional scale 'axBBB-'). Exposure to varied country risks, significant
competitive pressure outside its domestic market, and the possible effects of potential future
merger and acquisition activity also weigh on the ratings.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that QTel will maintain its Standard &
Poor's-adjusted proportionate debt leverage of less than 3.0x EBITDA, helped by a robust
economic performance in Qatar, growth in the emerging markets, and prudent financial management.
In our base-case scenario, we assume that Qtel will be focused on organic growth across its
portfolio of assets, and will avoid sizable acquisitions that would meaningfully increase its
adjusted debt. To preserve the current ratings, Qtel has relatively limited headroom to increase
leverage, and a debt increase without the capacity to reduce it to the indicated levels within
the 12-month horizon would weigh on the ratings.
We might lower the ratings on Qtel if its leverage exceeds our base-case scenario
expectations as a result of acquisitions or significant underperformance.
A significant reduction in the state's shareholding in Qtel and consequent reappraisal of
our GRE assessment could lead to a downgrade of up to three notches, although we see this risk
as remote at this stage.
We do not foresee any ratings upside at this stage, given the limited credit metrics leeway
for the current rating, weak discretionary cash flow generation, and meaningful exposure to
country risks.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless
otherwise stated.
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008