(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based IndusInd Bank Limited's (IBL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings factor in IBL's stand-alone financial profile including healthy asset quality, strong profitability and reasonable capitalisation. The ratings are, however, constrained by its limited franchise and below-systemic average, though improving, funding profile.

IBL's asset quality remains stable with a gross non-performing loan ratio of around 1.02% at end-December 2011 (9MFY12) and 1.01% at end-FY11. This is on account of the bank's established track-record of robust appraisal, risk management and monitoring skills. Specific provision coverage was also healthy at 72%.

The bank also manages to avoid large-scale delinquencies by focussing on financing new vehicles, well-rated corporates and established contractors. That being said, IBL plans to expand in newer areas like loans against property over the near- to medium-term, which, coupled with a cyclical slowdown, may increase its gross NPL ratio by about 50bps over the medium term. Though, it will be better than system average of around 3.5%-3.75%.

Profitability is aided by its healthy net interest margins (NIMs for 9MFY12: 3.77%, FY11: 3.9%), supported by a high yield from its CV, equipment and consumer finance portfolio, as well as by high fees income, which accounted for 33% of total operating income (including processing charges) in 9MFY12 and is amongst the highest in the system. Rising operational costs on account of an expanding franchise and possible higher credit costs would pressure IBL's return on average assets over the near- to medium-term, which is likely to decline by about 20-30bps (9MFY12: 1.53%).

Tier 1 ratio (including nine-month profits) stood at around 12.3% at end-9MFY12 (FY11: 12.3%), all of which is core capital. IBL has a consistent track-record of raising capital at premium. That being said, it will have to maintain capital at current levels given its portfolio mix and expansion plans (25%-30%) over the next three years, which will be a challenge given the current volatility in capital markets.

IBL is more reliant on wholesale funding compared with higher-rated peers, with low-cost current and savings deposits contributing around 26.5% and bulk deposits (wholesale deposits and certificate of deposits) around 47% to total deposits, mainly on account of its limited franchise. While mismatches are small in short-term buckets (within regulatory limits), IBL would face refinancing pressure in a systemic liquidity crisis like similar-rated banks. Liquidity risk is somewhat mitigated by INR10bn of excess surplus statutory liquidity securities and INR38.5bn of refinance lines. IBL is expanding its franchise to mitigate funding weakness and enhance funding sources, although the condition is likely to improve only gradually and will be capital consuming.

The ratings will be upgraded if IBL demonstrates a consistent and material improvement in funding while maintaining its robust capital and profitability. A downgrade in the ratings will be based on a serious deterioration in IBL's asset quality. Moreover, given IBL's portfolio mix, a significant decline in core capitalisation beyond the current levels may also lead to a ratings downgrade.

IBL is a 'new' private bank that obtained license to operate in 1994. In FY04, it was merged with an asset finance non-banking finance company. It has a pan-India presence of over 365 branches.

Rating actions on IBL are as follows:

National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

INR 2.9bn subordinated lower tier 2 affirmed at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

INR 3.08bn subordinated upper tier 2 debt affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)'