Feb 14 - Liquidity for Central European companies faces pressure from 2013 due to capex-driven cash outflows and a scaling back of lending by EU banks. Mainly solid local banking systems and growing appetite for corporate paper in the Polish domestic bond market should mitigate the worst of these risks.

The median liquidity score for Fitch's CEE portfolio for 2012 is 2.9x (the liquidity score is defined as a year's free cashflow plus starting cash plus committed facilities divided by term maturities). Short-term debt repayments are well covered by a mix of cash and committed bank lines. In 2013, however, this falls to 0.1x, suggesting a liquidity gap that will need to be funded through refinancing. The key contributor to this is the EUR5.5bn of maturities the portfolio needs to refinance by the end of 2013 (EUR2.3bn in 2012, EUR3.2bn in 2013), plus the expiry of approximately EUR2.7bn of committed lines during 2013.

There is some variation around the 2012 number but companies whose liquidity profiles are viewed as weak on a stand-alone basis tend to benefit from parental support. Large corporates in the region typically have well developed and diversified funding positions with established access to the Eurobond and bank markets, including the syndicated loan market. Some regional borrowers also have access to funding from multilateral lenders.

Polish corporates, which dominate the portfolio, tend to prioritise borrowing from domestic banks - mainly in local currency - and it is positive for future liquidity that the banking sectors in Poland and the Czech and Slovak Republics remain healthy. Capacity exists to increase lending, and there is significant demand from larger corporates. Undrawn backup lines may be a different story, however - banks are keen to reduce these costly off balance-sheet exposures, which is likely to lead to companies holding significant cash balances instead.

The situation in export-oriented Hungary is different - as a result of country specific reasons lending is contracting.

Foreign banks' appetite for lending to the region varies and whilst some international banks remain active, others - in particular European lenders - are reining in growth as they focus on their home markets and deleveraging. Lenders are increasingly prioritising high quality credits and long-standing relationships. The position in the Czech and Slovak Republics is weaker than in Poland as these are more dependent on EU exports.