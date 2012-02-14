(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings-Chicago-14 February, 2012: U.S. corporate pension plan funding gaps will continue to widen due to a combination of discount rate declines and weak asset returns, according to a Fitch Ratings report.

Fitch expects cash pension contributions to rise in 2012 as the plunge in discount rates and relatively weak equity market returned cause pension underfunding to increase. Absent a strong equity market recovery, contributions will remain elevated in the coming years given the expected deterioration in plan funding.

In its report, Fitch analyzed the pension plans of 14 companies across various sectors rated 'BBB-' or below by Fitch. Each of the companies has pension plan funding of 80% or less, pension liabilities equalizing or exceeding $1 billion, and has estimated outflow to their pension plans in the latest fiscal year that was 10% or more of pre-contribution funds from operations.

Fitch notes that although many companies have some flexibility to increase contributions, others are less fortunate. Companies with weakly funded plans that face higher levels of contributions will not see pressures abate over the coming years.

Furthermore, funding challenges at minimally required levels are greater for companies with weaker credit profiles and materially underfunded plans.

The report provides additional details regarding the pension plans of the 14 highlighted companies in Fitch's sample. The data is of each company's last 10-K filing, the last time such pension data was disclosed.

The full report 'Pension Contributions on Upswing' is available at

'www.fitchratings.com.'

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Pension Contributions on Upswing

here