OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned a 'BBB' rating to BAA Funding's GBP600
million class B2 notes.
-- BAA Funding will use the proceeds from the
issuance to refinance part of its existing debt.
-- This is a corporate securitization transaction that
provides first-ranking security over the securitized assets that
include Heathrow and Stansted airports and the Heathrow Express
rail link.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB'
credit rating to BAA Funding Ltd.'s GBP600 million class B2
fixed-rate note issuance under the issuer's GBP50 billion
multicurrency program. The outlook is stable.
The GBP600 million notes have an annual coupon of 7.125% and
a legal final maturity of 2024.
BAA Funding is designed to consolidate debt for BAA Ltd.'s
core portfolio under a single program of debt issuance. Further
debt issuance, including bank debt and rated notes, is
permitted.
Under the program, BAA Funding may issue:
-- Total senior net debt (class A bonds plus any senior debt
issued by the borrower group ranking pari passu with the class A
notes), up to a debt-to-regulatory asset base (RAB) ratio of
70.0% before April 1, 2018, and 72.5% thereafter; and
-- Total net debt (senior net debt together with the class B
notes plus any junior debt issued by the borrower group ranking
pari passu with the class B notes), up to an aggregate
debt-to-RAB ratio of 85%.
In our opinion, the interest rate achieved through the bond
issuance has been somewhat better than anticipated, generating a
marginal increase in the interest coverage covenant compared
with the scenarios we ran for our last transaction update
regarding this program (see "Transaction Update: BAA Funding
Ltd.," published on Sept. 16, 2011).
BAA Funding will use the proceeds from the new issuance to
prepay part of the existing bank facility. As such, we do not
expect the overall leverage to change materially, and leverage
will be maintained materially below the covenant thresholds. In
our view, as this issuance serves to lengthen the maturity
profile, this will favorably affect refinance risk in the short
term.
Our view of BAA Funding business profile remains
"excellent"--reflecting our view that Heathrow Airport benefits
from an unrivalled competitive position as the largest hub
airport in Europe. It will continue to attract high air traffic
levels, has demonstrated traffic and retail revenue resilience
in the midst of a major period of economic stress, and benefits
from supportive single-till regulation (where retail and
property activities subsidize aeronautical activities). Heathrow
also benefits from a strong catchment area with good public
transportation links. We also believe that although Stansted
Airport is more volatile than Heathrow in terms of passenger
volumes, it provides some diversification benefits.
We continue to view the performance of the securitized
group, including Heathrow, to be in line with our expectations.
In 2011, BAA passenger numbers for the securitized airports grew
by 3.7%, with Heathrow reporting 5.5% growth, while Stansted saw
a decline of 2.8%. The growth in Heathrow's passenger numbers
was due to good demand for services, and also benefited from the
non-recurrence of several events experienced in 2010--including
volcanic ash disturbances, strikes by British Airways' crew, and
closure of the airport in December 2010 due to heavy snow. In
our opinion, this is likely to mean that BAA's performance has
remained strong since the results for the nine months to
September 2011 were published, when EBITDA had grown by 17.1%.
BAA Funding provides first-ranking security over the two
designated airports (Heathrow and Stansted) and the Heathrow
Express rail link. This issuance is in accordance with BAA's
previously stated intention to refinance part of its existing
bank debt with capital markets issuance. This serves to lengthen
the group's debt maturity profile. Principal and interest for
the financing group's obligations will be serviced through
various revenue sources, but primarily through passenger
charges.
