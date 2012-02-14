(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and Country Ceiling for Costa Rica as follows:
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BB+';
--Local currency IDR at 'BB+';
--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'B';
--Country ceiling at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
Costa Rica's 'BB+' ratings are supported by its
institutional strength and favorable social indicators. A
history of political and macroeconomic stability combined with a
skilled labor force continues to attract foreign direct
investment and foster the development of highly competitive
export-oriented industries.
Costa Rica's ratings are constrained by the country's narrow
and pro-cyclical revenue base and expenditure rigidities which
limit its fiscal flexibility. The authorities' inability to pass
revenue-enhancing reforms is undermining the country's ability
to proceed on faster fiscal consolidation. The recent set back
in passing the tax reform highlights the continued political
gridlock on this issue.
Costa Rica's fiscal deficits have deteriorated since the
global financial crisis as the government used its fiscal space
to stimulate the economy. In the context of moderate economic
growth and in the absence of a revenue-enhancing reform, Fitch
expects fiscal deficits to remain relatively high, averaging
4.6% of GDP over the next two years.
'The need to broaden the tax base has gained importance as
the country faces important spending pressures in infrastructure
and security sectors,' said Lucila Broide, Director in Fitch's
Sovereign Group.
'While Costa Rica's low indebtness relative to peers (30.8%
compared with 40.3% for the 'BB' median) gives it some space to
deal with fiscal pressures, in the absence of a tax reform,
government debt could increase to nearly 40% of GDP by 2015,'
Broide added.
However, Fitch notes that continued financing flexibility,
improved currency composition of government debt and the
country's structural strengths support its higher debt tolerance
and mitigate concerns regarding increasing government
indebtedness.
Fitch expects a relatively good 3.8% average growth rate
over the forecast period driven by the continued recovery in
foreign direct investment flows. Risks to economic activity
primarily stem from renewed weakness in the United States, the
major destination of Costa Rica's exports, and an escalation of
the eurozone debt crisis. Uncertainty surrounding the passage of
the tax reform could also place pressure on interest rates and
weigh on consumer confidence.
Inflation of 4.7% in 2011 marked the third consecutive year
at single digits and within the official target of 5% ? 100bps.
Fitch expects inflation to average 5.7% over the forecast
period.
'While cyclical factors have played a role in the
disinflation process, a strong commitment to transition to an
inflation targeting regime and a more flexible exchange rate
have increased credibility in the country's monetary framework
and improved inflation expectations,' said Broide.
Fitch expects the current account deficit to be fully
financed by FDI over the next two years, providing relative
stability to the exchange rate. The bulk of investments will
likely continue in the high-tech sector, but back office
service, medical equipment and tourism sectors will increasingly
attract new investments.
In addition, Costa Rica's external solvency ratios remain
stronger than peers. Costa Rica has remained a net sovereign and
overall external creditor for the last 8 years. However,
international liquidity remains weaker than 'BB' rated peers. An
active foreign exchange reserve accumulation program by the
central bank partly balances concerns about the still high
financial dollarisation and limited exchange rate flexibility.
A further expansion of the revenue base that enhances fiscal
flexibility and improves the government debt dynamics will be
positively viewed by Fitch. Additional strengthening of the
monetary and exchange rate frameworks will be beneficial for the
credit. Conversely, Costa Rica's creditworthiness could be
negatively affected if sustained large fiscal deficits lead to a
marked deterioration in debt dynamics. A sharp erosion of
international liquidity and a disorderly exchange rate
adjustment could be also negative.