(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 15 -
-- Petrochemical, fertilizer, and steel producer Industries
Qatar QSC (Industries Qatar) benefits from access to
competitively priced gas feedstocks and the resulting excellent
cost positioning across its range of products, in our opinion,
along with diversification by product and end market, and very
strong operating cash flow.
-- We believe there is an "extremely high" likelihood that
the Qatari government would provide extraordinary support to
Industries Qatar if financial stress arises, owing to the
company's "very important" public policy role and "integral"
link with the Qatari government.
-- We are assigning our 'AA-' long-term rating to Industries
Qatar.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that our
assessment of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary
government support to Industries Qatar is unlikely to change
over the next two years.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned
its 'AA-' long-term corporate credit rating to Qatar-based
petrochemical, fertilizer, and steel producer Industries Qatar
QSC (Industries Qatar). The outlook is stable.
The rating on Industries Qatar reflects its stand-alone
credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's assesses at 'a-',
and three notches of uplift for the extraordinary financial
support we expect the Qatari government would provide to
Industries Qatar if needed. The State of Qatar (AA/Stable/A-1+)
indirectly owns 70% of Industries Qatar, which we consequently
consider to be a government-related entity (GRE) under our
criteria.
Our view of Industries Qatar's "satisfactory" business risk
profile is supported primarily by the company's excellent
profitability, which stems from its access to competitively
priced gas feedstocks ($2.04/mmbtu in 2011) supplied by Qatar
Petroleum (QP; AA/Stable/--). Diversification by
product and end market, economies of scale thanks to shared
resources, and strong joint venture partners are further rating
strengths. The ratings are constrained by the price-induced
volatility of profits, as well as the cyclicality of Industries
Qatar's petrochemicals and steel-production business units, and
concentration of production sites in Qatar.
Industries Qatar's "modest" financial risk profile is
underpinned by the company's low financial leverage and
projected strong free operating cash flow generation at its
petrochemical and fertilizer joint ventures. The company's
significant historical capital expenditure and generous,
progressive dividend policy somewhat offset the above strengths.
In accordance with our methodology for rating GREs, the
rating also factors in our opinion that there is an "extremely
high" likelihood that the Qatari government would provide timely
and sufficient extraordinary support to Industries Qatar in the
event of financial distress. We base our rating approach on our
view of Industries Qatar's:
-- "Integral" link to the government, based on Industries
Qatar's 70% ownership by QP, which in turn is 100% owned by the
State of Qatar.
-- "Very important" role, which reflects the company's
public policy role in economic diversification and wealth
distribution in the Qatari economy.
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that our
assessment of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary
government support to Industries Qatar, if needed, is unlikely
to change over the next two years.
We could consider downgrading Industries Qatar in the event
we revise our government support assumptions or if we downgrade
the sovereign. For example, if the number of Qatari nationals
holding Industries Qatar shares falls significantly, we could
view this as a reduction of its public policy role and
consequently lower our assessment of the likelihood of
government extraordinary support to "high" and lower the rating
to 'A+'.
Given our assessment of an "extremely high" likelihood of
government support, all other things being equal, we would not
lower the rating on Industries Qatar unless we lowered our SACP
to below 'bb+'. This is unlikely to happen in the near term
given the company's current "satisfactory" business risk profile
and "modest" financial risk profile. Still, we might envisage
revising the SACP in the case of a prolonged and substantial
drop in chemical, fertilizer, and steel prices and/or a large
increase in gas feedstock prices.
We could raise the rating if we were to revise the SACP at
least two notches, to 'a+' from 'a-'.
