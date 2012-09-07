Rationale

The downgrade is driven by our view of Qantas' weakening business risk profile, which is due to the structural pressures affecting the airline's international business. Passenger capacity has increased significantly, in particular on Asian and European routes, and Qantas' peers continue to have competitive cost bases. These persistent pressures have eroded Qantas' market share and inflicted losses on the airline's international operations in the past few years. In addition, high fuel costs and a weak global economy have exacerbated the impact.

To arrest the downward earnings trend, Qantas is embarking on a number of initiatives to improve the return on its international operations. These initiatives are positive from a financial perspective, with more than A$300 million of possible annual benefits identified (excluding the potential benefits from the partnership with Emirates). In our view, the partnership with Emirates Airlines, if it proceeds, is positive from a credit perspective, as we believe it could improve Qantas' profitability and reverse the decline in its market share on its European routes. However, the structural nature of the issue means that it may take some time for the benefits of this partnership to materialize, such that Qantas can restore its weakened market position in its international operations to previous levels. In our opinion, notwithstanding the potential flow-on benefits to its Asian routes through better scheduling, it may be more difficult for Qantas to resolve the structural issue affecting these routes. We view the industry risk to be increasing significantly in the Asian market due to intensifying competition. We expect competition to intensify in the Asian market. We note that more and more Asian carriers--who have much lower cost bases--have aggressively stepped up capacity to increase market share.

Despite the challenges facing Qantas' international operations, we believe Qantas still has a strong and defendable position in its domestic market. Notwithstanding mounting competition from Virgin Australia, Qantas' two-brand strategy and its frequent flyer program should give the airline the flexibility to respond to the competitive threat. The intensifying domestic competition and higher system capacity, however, could affect Qantas' domestic yield in the near term. Nonetheless, if Virgin Australia moves to capture the upmarket sector, this may be somewhat offset by the opportunity for Qantas' low-cost carrier Jetstar Airways to capture the lower end of the market. Furthermore, the group's expansion of Jetstar Airways in Asia will underpin growth for the group in the next three years. Qantas has recently set up joint ventures in Japan and Hong Kong under the Jetstar brand, both of which are underserved in the low-cost-carrier sector. Jetstar Japan commenced service in July 2012 and Jetstar Hong Kong is targeting a mid-2013 start date. In our view, the alliances' strong local partners and light capital model could reduce the execution risk of Jetstar's expansion in Asia.

We forecast that Qantas' underlying earnings in the next three years will improve incrementally. This is attributable to the airline's exit from loss-making routes and the restructuring of its catering and engineering operations. Our base case assumes a US$100 per barrel for Brent oil and parity for the Australian dollar/U.S. dollar exchange rate in 2013, and forecast that Qantas' adjusted funds from operations (FFO)/debt to be about 25% in fiscal 2013. We also expect this ratio to rise to more than 25% in fiscals 2014 and 2015, assuming no significant weakening in the current trading environment. These forecasts exclude the potential benefits from the Emirates partnership. As evidenced by its track record, we expect Qantas to continue maintaining its strong financial flexibility, in particular in its capital expenditure plan, and strong liquidity to support its investment-grade rating, in our view.

Liquidity

We consider Qantas' liquidity to be "strong", based on the following:

-- We expect that sources of liquidity in the next 12 months will exceed uses by at least 1.5x. We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%;

-- The company has a manageable debt-maturity profile in the next two years, with A$1.3 billion of debt maturing in fiscal 2013.

-- We note that none of Qantas' debt facilities have financial covenants.

-- Qantas has recently announced a significant reduction in its capital expenditure commitment.

-- We expect Qantas continue to hold a sizable cash balance of about A$2 billion.

We expect that sources of funds will comprise:

-- Cash of more than A$2 billon;

-- Lease adjusted FFO of about A$1.8 billion-A$2 billion (based on Standard & Poor's estimate); and

-- A$300 million of undrawn facilities.

Major uses of funds include debt maturities of about A$1.3 billion in fiscal 2013, and capital expenditure of A$1.9 billion in fiscal 2013.

Outlook

The outlook is stable, reflecting the strength of the airline's domestic operations and our expectation that Qantas will maintain its strong liquidity position. In addition, we expect Qantas' earnings in its international operations to improve, due to the benefits from current and future initiatives of the group.

A downgrade is likely, if

-- The operating environment were to weaken significantly, such that Qantas' adjusted FFO to debt falls to less than 20%; or

-- Qantas' unrestricted cash or cash equivalents declined to less than A$2 billion; or

-- There is evidence that Qantas' strong domestic market position is eroded due to any structural change in the Australian market.

We would consider a higher rating if Qantas' international operations were to return to profitability and its adjusted FFO-to debt is sustained at about 30%.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Qantas Airways Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB/Watch Neg/A-2

Qantas Airways Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB/Watch Neg