Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings says that investment grade European CMBS ratings are becoming increasingly vulnerable to downgrades as legal final maturity (LFM) approaches. This could see Europe follow the Japanese CMBS experience, where most loan maturities have now passed and the majority of loans defaulted. There have been multiple downgrades of Japanese CMBS as the remaining time in tail periods diminishes and servicers seek to work out defaulted loan positions by LFM.

Within the last six months of a transaction's tail period, collateral quality becomes less relevant in mitigating growing execution risk in loan workout. Short remaining timelines threaten the realisation of recoveries in time to avoid default by LFM. If a transaction has reached this stage, Fitch generally views it as incompatible with investment grade ratings. The agency identifies and monitors potential 'at risk' transactions in advance of LFM, particularly within a transaction's final 18 months. However, each transaction will have unique circumstances and Fitch's overall assessment will vary according to collateral quality, jurisdiction, control mechanisms, transaction complexity and servicer strategy.

Due to the weak economic environment and lack of refinancing options, most European CMBS borrowers are failing to repay loans by their loan maturity dates. In these cases, servicers face the challenge of working out the defaulted loans in order to maximise recovery, balancing the time value of money and meeting LFM. While a servicer may favour using the full available time to maximise sales proceeds, the remaining tail period can constrain the maximum achievable ratings. A protracted workout introduces the risk that the issuer's assets and liabilities remain outstanding at LFM and so also of a default of the rated notes.

One of the earliest examples of this approaching phenomenon in European CMBS is Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) B.V. (Opera). The collateral backing this transaction consists of secondary quality Dutch offices. The LFM of this transaction is today and all remaining notes are expected to default. The Class A notes of this transaction were downgraded to distressed levels (to 'CCCsf' from 'BBBsf') on 30 June 2011, when it became highly unlikely that the underlying defaulted loan would be worked out by LFM. This reflected that noteholders were unable to reach consensus on bids for the company and its assets.

All notes in Opera were further downgraded on 2 December 2011 to 'Csf' to reflect the inevitable default of the notes at LFM. This followed the suspension of an auction process that had been instigated 3.5 months earlier. The key rating drivers were previously overall borrower leverage and debt financing conditions. However, these were supplanted by the illiquidity of the assets given the short remaining tail period. The erosion of time has restricted the servicer's operational flexibility and weakened its bargaining position with both the borrower and potential external providers of finance.

While Japanese CMBS loan maturities have passed their peak, European CMBS loan maturities start to ramp up considerably in 2012, peaking in 2013. Japanese CMBS LFMs peak over 2012-2014 with major outstanding transactions well into their tail periods. European CMBS LFMs peak over 2016-2017 with few yet facing the situation of Opera. Operational risk in European CMBS is therefore expected to intensify, as servicer capacity is increasingly put to the test. Some defaulted loans will absorb more servicer resources than others; notes backed by loans that are secured by high quality collateral may find themselves on the backburner, especially if servicers are prepared to place reliance on sponsor-led business plans. Idiosyncratic risk and rating actions can be expected to intensify, as individual loan workouts vary, business plans change over time and refinancing risk grows as note LFM approaches.

Fitch will look through leverage to broader operational risks as LFM approaches and will cap ratings accordingly. Where transactions approach LFM or are seeing a protracted work-out process, key rating drivers will change, particularly in the final 18 months before LFM.

In contrast to Europe and Japan, US CMBS transactions do not see loan maturities peak until 2015-2017 with loan tenors generally of ten years. Transaction maturities are generally 30 years or more, providing very long tail periods after loans have matured and allowing considerably more time to work out defaulted positions prior to LFM than European and Japanese transactions.