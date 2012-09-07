(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Energie AG Oberoesterreich -------------------- 07-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Austria

Primary SIC: Electric Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Mar-2009 A/-- A/--

28-Jun-2001 A+/-- A+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR300 mil 4.5% bnds due 03/04/2025 A 16-Mar-2009

Rationale

The rating on Austrian utility Energie AG Oberosterreich (Energie AG) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. In addition, we see a "moderate" likelihood that the State of Upper Austria would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress.

Energie AG has a strong position as the leading regional utility in the prosperous State of Upper Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+). The company enjoys a very substantial market share in Upper Austria's energy supply market, which is typical for Austria's regional utilities, and it operates the state's power and gas distribution networks as a nationally regulated monopoly. Regulated activities make up about 40% of the company's EBITDA. We also understand that Energie AG does not plan to increase its financial debt, in absolute terms, over the medium term. In addition, the company's financial ratios have continuously improved since the financial crisis in 2008-2009.

We consider these credit strengths to be offset by Energie AG's high exposure to the competitive power generation and supply markets, as well as the volatile power wholesale and commodities markets the company needs to access for power and fuel. A significant share of the company's power-generation capacity is thermal, which is subject to EU carbon dioxide emission standards and rapid changes in fossil fuel prices. We expect the thermal generation capacity to suffer further, at least in medium term, due to low or, in some cases, negative generation spread and a low level of operating hours. Additionally, Energie AG has a substantial share of large industrial customers in its electricity customer portfolio that generate more volatile sales and lower profitability than household customers.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment, we don't anticipate a shift of Energie AG's current strategy. We expect Energie AG's profitability and cash generation to remain relatively stable. This is supported by the company's notable share of income from regulated power and gas networks, as well as lower-risk water-supply-related activities.

We expect the profitability of power generation activities to be lower than in the past, at least in the medium term, due to negative to low thermal generation spreads and low wholesale power prices. Overall, we forecast Energie AG's EBITDA to remain slightly below that of the past fiscal year (EUR286 million) in 2012 and 2013.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

As of March 31, 2012, the company reported EUR970 million of financial debt. This figure was largely unchanged from the debt reported as of the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2011, when the ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 31.6% and debt to EBITDA stood at 2.8x.

We don't anticipate an increase of Energie AG's overall debt over the medium term. We believe the company will continue to carefully manage its investment levels and shareholder distributions according to cash generation from its operations, as it has done over the past two years. We also understand that the company has initiated discussions with its owners regarding a potential capital increase to fund the expansion of its renewable energy portfolio. In our view, a potential capital increase would not have an immediate impact on the ratings because we assume that the funds will be used for investments in the group's core business areas.

In our base-case scenario, we expect that in 2012 and 2013 Energie AG's FFO will be slightly lower than the EUR256 million it generated in 2011. For 2012 and 2013, we assume somewhat higher investments compared with previous years, owing to ongoing investments in the energy segment, no material changes in the amount of shareholder distributions, and a modestly negative discretionary cash flow. According to our analysis, this will lead to slightly weaker key credit metrics over the medium term. We forecast that the ratio of FFO to adjusted debt will remain between 25% and 30% in the near to medium term.

Liquidity

Energie AG's liquidity is "strong," as defined in our criteria, despite the company's considerable reliance on credit facilities that are not contractually committed. However, even without these credit facilities, we calculate that the group's liquidity sources should exceed its liquidity needs by 1.5x over the next 12 months and remain higher than 1.0x over the next 24 months. This is primarily due to the large amount of liquid investments the group holds on its balance sheet.

Based on information as of June 30, 2012, we estimate Energie AG's liquidity sources as follows:

-- Excess cash of EUR100 million and EUR346 million invested in low-risk liquid assets, and

-- Annual cash flow from operations of about EUR240 million per annum over the next two years.

We estimate Energie AG's liquidity uses as follows:

-- Capital expenditures of EUR200 million-EUR220 million annually over the next two years,

-- Annual dividends of EUR50 million-EUR60 million in line with historical shareholder distributions, and

-- Debt maturities of about EUR330 million over the next 24 months, of which about EUR140 million relates to short-term debt that will likely be rolled over.

We consider Energie AG's liquid investments and generally prudent financial risk management to be positive for its liquidity profile. Energie AG's liquidity profile is further supported by its well-established and solid relationships with its core banks and its standing in the credit markets.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that Energie AG's operational and financial performance will remain commensurate with the rating. We consider the maintenance of an FFO-to-debt ratio of 25%-30% consistent with the "intermediate" financial risk profile and the rating. This is barring weakening of the business risk profile or changes in our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary government support.

We could consider a negative rating action if Energie AG's key credit metrics weakened or if we perceived a deterioration of the company's business risk profile. Pressure on the business risk profile could result, for instance, from a worsening operating and financial performance in the currently difficult operating environment, or from a change of the business mix toward liberalized activities or high-risk geographies.

We currently see limited upside for Energie AG's stand-alone credit profile, due to the company's exposure to the competitive industrial power market and rather modest size and diversification. However, we could consider a positive rating action if, all else being equal, we were to revise our assessment on the likelihood of extraordinary government support upward from "moderate" currently.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008