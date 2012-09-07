LONDON, Sept 7 - Commodities giant Glencore has proposed an increase in its offer for miner Xstrata Plc to 3.05 shares for every Xstrata share from 2.8, Xstrata said on Friday.

The announcement also said there were changes to the proposed governance arrangements, with Ivan Glasenberg to become CEO of the combined group and the ability for Glencore to structure the transaction as a takeover offer or as a scheme of arrangement.