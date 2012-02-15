(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Saurav Chemical Limited's (SCL) Outlook to Positive from Stable. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch BB(ind)'. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects SCL's strong revenue growth coupled with its improved profitability and net financial leverage since FY10 (financial year ending March). Revenue grew by around 24% yoy to INR633m in FY11, with an operating EBITDA margin of 14.1% (FY10: 12.7%). This coupled with a reduction in debt levels to INR269m in FY11 (FY10: INR311m) resulted in an improvement in net financial leverage (total adjusted debt net of cash/operating EBITDAR) to 2.9x in FY11 from 4.7x in FY10. For 9MFY12, the company reported net revenues of INR627m with an operating EBITDA margin of 12%.

The revenue growth was backed by increased domestic sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates. Exports contributed around 14% to the total revenues in FY11 (FY10: 16%). The improved operating profitability is on account of better capacity utilization and improved efficiency levels.

The ratings are underpinned by the company's established relationships with its clients. The ratings are, however, constrained by the small size of SCL's operations in pharmaceutical industry, heavy customer concentration with around 50% of the sales coming from only two customers and working capital intensive nature of the industry. Fitch notes that the company is taking measures to reduce customer and product concentration.

Positive rating action may result from an increase in size of the company while maintaining stable profitability resulting in sustained levels of net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA) of below 3x.

SCL manufactures intermediates and APIs for domestic and international markets. The company mainly manufactures intermediates for cephelosporin APIs and also manufactures APIs for diverse therapeutic segments like central nervous system, diabetes, acute pain. The company has its manufacturing facilities at Dera Bassi, Punjab. Its API plant is EUGMP approved by the Danish Medicine Authority and the German Health. The company expects to receive the USFDA approval by Q113.

Rating action on SCL's bank loans are as follows:

- INR31m long-term loans (reduced from INR37.2m): affirmed at 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR145m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR135m): affirmed at 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR90m non-fund based working capital limits (enhanced from INR50m): affirmed at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'