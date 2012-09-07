(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Sach- und HUK-Versicherungsverein a.G. Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK non-life) and DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Lebensversicherungsverein a.G. Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed DEVK non-life's main subsidiaries' IFS ratings at 'A+' and the subsidiary Echo Rueckversicherungs-AG's (Echo Re) IFS rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook on Echo Re's IFS rating has been revised to Positive. All other Outlooks on the IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The affirmations reflect the group's robust capitalisation, the strong reserving methodologies of DEVK non-life, and its healthy market position within the motor and household contents insurance lines. DEVK non-life's current underwriting profitability has been significantly weakened by Germany's competitive motor insurance market. However, DEVK non-life's average motor premium per policy increased in 2010 and 2011. After several years of declining results, DEVK non-life's underwriting performance improved in 2011 and Fitch expects this trend to continue in 2012.

The revision of the Outlook on Echo Re's IFS rating reflects the improvements in its operational profile, making it a more important part of DEVK non-life's reinsurance operations. Fitch believes that Echo Re has built up a reasonable franchise in the Near Eastern and Middle Eastern region, and expects Echo Re to play a key role in DEVK's reinsurance operations in Asia.

Fitch views DEVK group's capital generation as strong. DEVK non-life's shareholder funds increased by EUR68m to EUR1,376m in 2011 and Fitch expects an increase of more than EUR50m in 2012. DEVK non-life has increased its shareholder funds by more than EUR90m on average since 2006, despite strong competition in the motor line.

Fitch believes that DEVK non-life's claims reserving methods are strong enough for it to withstand Germany's motor line competition without losing market share or its reported capitalisation deteriorating. As the motor line generates over 50% of DEVK's non-life gross written premiums (GWP), the development of motor premium rates will significantly influence DEVK's underwriting profitability. DEVK is one of Germany's top 10 motor insurers measured by premium income. Fitch believes that the German motor insurance market as a whole slightly improved underwriting profitability in 2011 and expects this trend to continue in 2012.

In life insurance, DEVK's net investment return rate declined to 4.2% in 2011 (2010: 4.6%), but remained higher than the market average of 4.1% (2010: 4.3%). DEVK group's life GWP decreased by 1% in 2011, less than the market's decrease of 4.6%.

Echo Re reported a loss of CHF2.7m (2010: loss of CHF10.7m) for 2011 as start-up costs and a declining but still negative impact of a strong Swiss franc affected its overall profitability. Fitch expects that Echo Re will continue to improve its bottom line profitability in 2012. The agency believes that DEVK would provide capital for Echo Re if needed. In 2010, DEVK increased Echo Re's shareholder funds by CHF30.0m.

Key rating triggers for an upgrade of Echo Re's ratings include further development of the operational profile, and consolidation of its status as a strategically important part of DEVK non-life's reinsurance operations.

Fitch views an upgrade of DEVK ratings as unlikely in the near to mid-term. However, key rating triggers for an upgrade would include a substantial improvement of DEVK life operations' market position, substantial improvement in DEVK's non-life underwriting profitability, resilience in Germany's motor line competition.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade of DEVK ratings include any significant change in the strength of reserving methodologies and/or a substantial decrease in motor premiums due to Germany's motor competition.

In its 2011 consolidated accounts, DEVK non-life had total assets of EUR8.5bn and DEVK life had total assets of EUR5.3bn. DEVK insurance group's GWP increased by 3.2% to EUR2.5bn in 2011 and Fitch expects this trend to continue in 2012. The DEVK insurance group had about 4,000 staff at year-end 2011.

The rating actions are as follows:

DEVK non-life: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK life: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK Rueckversicherungs- und Beteiligungs-AG: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK Allgemeine Versicherungs-AG: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK Allgemeine Lebensversicherungs-AG; IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK Rechtsschutz-Versicherungs-AG; IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK Krankenversicherungs-AG: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Echo Re: IFS affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable