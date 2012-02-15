(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Jhajjar
Power Ltd.'s (JPL) INR39,025m senior project loans (including
external commercial borrowing of up to USD400m) and its
INR7,500m working capital facility a National Long-Term rating
of 'Fitch BBB(ind)', respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
JPL is an SPV, incorporated to build, maintain and operate a
1,320MW (two units of 660MW each) coal-fired supercritical
technology-based thermal power plant in Jhajjar, Haryana. CLP
Holdings ('A'/Stable) is the ultimate sponsor, with
the equity in the project company being held through various
intermediate holding companies. 35% of the project cost of
INR60.08bn is financed through equity and the balance through
debt (both rupee and foreign currency).
The ratings reflect the risks associated with the systemic
coal shortage in India. Fitch notes that JPL has received a
letter of assurance from the North Karanpura field of Central
Coal Fields Ltd., a subsidiary of the government-owned Coal
India Limited, for the supply of 5.21 MT of E-grade
coal per annum. However, the possibility of supply rationing
means that the project might have to access alternative, more
expensive sources of coal. Fitch's base case assumptions factor
in an import of 30% of the total requirement as plant design
limitations do not permit blending of imported coal beyond 30%.
The off-take risk is mitigated by JPL's 25-year power
purchase agreement (PPA) with two distribution utilities in
Haryana for 90% of the net capacity and with Tata Power Trading
Company Limited ('Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable) for the balance. The
tariff mechanism allows for a full pass-through of coal costs
and also substantially mitigates the fuel risk, and therefore is
a rating strength.
The counterparty risk arising from the weak financial
position of the utilities in Haryana is somewhat mitigated by
the project's competitive cost of generation, the power deficit
scenario in the state and provision in the PPA allowing power
sales to third parties if there is a default. If the financial
position of the off-takers does not improve in the longer-term,
the project would be viable even as a pure merchant plant, given
the power shortages in Northern India. However, this may not be
an option that is immediately exercisable.
The ratings, however, derives strength from the highly rated
sponsor, whom Fitch expects to provide some financial support to
the project should there be disruptions to forecasted cash flows
in the short- to medium-term.
The residual completion risk for the project is minimal, as
the latest Lenders Independent Engineer's report pegs the
progress of the project at 95.64%. Unit 1 of the project has
been synchronised in January 2012. Management expects the units
1 and 2 to achieve commercial operations date by February 2012
and May 2012, respectively. Fixed-price and fixed-time
engineering, procurement and construction contract as well as
the sponsor undertaking to fund cost overruns up to 5% offer
protection against completion risks.
Floating interest rates on the rupee-denominated term loan
is a financial risk but project cash flows have sufficient
margin to absorb fairly sharp spikes even from the currently
applicable 12%. The principal component of the foreign currency
loan is hedged; however, interest rate swaps are initially
available only for three years, to be rolled over subsequently.
A satisfactory resolution of the fuel supply issues -
evidenced by the project's ability to receive sustainable,
long-term domestic supply of coal - and the uninterrupted
receipt of power purchase payments for the full contracted value
could result in an improvement in JPL's credit quality and a
ratings upgrade. On the other hand, an accentuation of these
risks, absent expected levels of sponsor support, could result
in a ratings downgrade.