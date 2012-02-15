(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Jhajjar Power Ltd.'s (JPL) INR39,025m senior project loans (including external commercial borrowing of up to USD400m) and its INR7,500m working capital facility a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB(ind)', respectively. The Outlook is Stable.

JPL is an SPV, incorporated to build, maintain and operate a 1,320MW (two units of 660MW each) coal-fired supercritical technology-based thermal power plant in Jhajjar, Haryana. CLP Holdings ('A'/Stable) is the ultimate sponsor, with the equity in the project company being held through various intermediate holding companies. 35% of the project cost of INR60.08bn is financed through equity and the balance through debt (both rupee and foreign currency).

The ratings reflect the risks associated with the systemic coal shortage in India. Fitch notes that JPL has received a letter of assurance from the North Karanpura field of Central Coal Fields Ltd., a subsidiary of the government-owned Coal India Limited, for the supply of 5.21 MT of E-grade coal per annum. However, the possibility of supply rationing means that the project might have to access alternative, more expensive sources of coal. Fitch's base case assumptions factor in an import of 30% of the total requirement as plant design limitations do not permit blending of imported coal beyond 30%.

The off-take risk is mitigated by JPL's 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with two distribution utilities in Haryana for 90% of the net capacity and with Tata Power Trading Company Limited ('Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable) for the balance. The tariff mechanism allows for a full pass-through of coal costs and also substantially mitigates the fuel risk, and therefore is a rating strength.

The counterparty risk arising from the weak financial position of the utilities in Haryana is somewhat mitigated by the project's competitive cost of generation, the power deficit scenario in the state and provision in the PPA allowing power sales to third parties if there is a default. If the financial position of the off-takers does not improve in the longer-term, the project would be viable even as a pure merchant plant, given the power shortages in Northern India. However, this may not be an option that is immediately exercisable.

The ratings, however, derives strength from the highly rated sponsor, whom Fitch expects to provide some financial support to the project should there be disruptions to forecasted cash flows in the short- to medium-term.

The residual completion risk for the project is minimal, as the latest Lenders Independent Engineer's report pegs the progress of the project at 95.64%. Unit 1 of the project has been synchronised in January 2012. Management expects the units 1 and 2 to achieve commercial operations date by February 2012 and May 2012, respectively. Fixed-price and fixed-time engineering, procurement and construction contract as well as the sponsor undertaking to fund cost overruns up to 5% offer protection against completion risks.

Floating interest rates on the rupee-denominated term loan is a financial risk but project cash flows have sufficient margin to absorb fairly sharp spikes even from the currently applicable 12%. The principal component of the foreign currency loan is hedged; however, interest rate swaps are initially available only for three years, to be rolled over subsequently.

A satisfactory resolution of the fuel supply issues - evidenced by the project's ability to receive sustainable, long-term domestic supply of coal - and the uninterrupted receipt of power purchase payments for the full contracted value could result in an improvement in JPL's credit quality and a ratings upgrade. On the other hand, an accentuation of these risks, absent expected levels of sponsor support, could result in a ratings downgrade.