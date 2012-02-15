(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the transaction's performance since our previous review in April 2010.

-- We have raised our ratings on the class C notes, and the class V and W combination notes.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A-R, A-T, B, D, and E notes.

-- Eurocredit CDO VI is a cash flow CLO of loans to speculative-grade corporate firms managed by Intermediate Capital Managers.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Eurocredit CDO VI PLC's class C notes, and class V and W combination notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-R, A-T, B, D, and E notes (see list below).