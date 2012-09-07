(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rationale

The rating on the Export Finance and Insurance Corp. (EFIC) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion of the following factors:

-- EFIC's status as a wholly owned statutory corporation of the Commonwealth of Australia (AAA/Stable/A-1+); and

-- A legislative guarantee of EFIC's obligations when they come due by the Australian government, funded by the government's Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

Although EFIC normally services debt from its own resources, its obligations are full obligations of the Australian government, with access to the CRF ensuring timeliness of debt service. This guarantee has never been called upon. The government also has in place an A$200 million callable capital facility available to EFIC to cover liabilities, losses, and claims, if required. Because of these factors, we have equalized the long-term and short-term ratings on EFIC's debt with those on its owner.

The Australian government's credit quality is not put at risk by its support of EFIC. At March 31, 2012, the government has A$3.4 billion total exposure to EFIC (2.3% of GDP and 0.7% of general government revenues), comprising EFIC's liabilities to third parties (A$2.7 billion; 1.8% of GDP) and EFIC's overseas investment insurance, contracts of insurance, and guarantees (A$0.7 billion; 0.1% of GDP). Of the total contingent liability, A$2.8 billion is held on EFIC's commercial account and A$0.6 billion is held on the national interest account.

Our ratings on EFIC thus rely primarily (but not exclusively) on our criteria for sovereign-guaranteed debt (see Related Research, below). Within our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), to which EFIC is secondarily subject, we view the likelihood of the Australian government providing timely and sufficient extraordinary support to EFIC in case of need as "almost certain" (our strongest category). This conclusion is based on our view of EFIC's:

-- "Critical" policy role. EFIC is an important Australian federal GRE, and we view it as playing a central role--that of supporting Australian exports--in the government's overall economic policy framework. The minister has powers to direct EFIC to undertake business in the national interest and to issue other directives in the public interest. In 2011, major exposures on its national interest account relate to loans by EFIC, at the government's direction, to support a major employer that exports cars (A$100 million) and to finance the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in neighboring Papua New Guinea (US$100 million on the commercial account and US$250 million on the national interest account). EFIC administers the Australian government's aid-supported mixed-credit program and participates in Australian government negotiations at the Paris Club. The government also uses EFIC to support its foreign policies, such as on occasion refraining from conducting transactions in countries against which Australia has trade sanctions.

-- "Integral" link with the government of Australia. EFIC is 100% government-owned and was established under its own act of parliament (Export Finance and Insurance Corporation Act 1991). EFIC takes directions from the ministers for trade and finance, and although EFIC's board of directors manages its own affairs, EFIC's reporting line is to the minister for trade. The government has one representative on the board, and also appoints the remaining members. Ministerial approval is required for major decisions taken by EFIC, such as the formation of companies or partnerships or the acquisition or disposal of a significant business activity. Governance arrangements include requirements for regular reporting to the shareholder ministers, approval of corporate plans, and oversight of borrowings and regular public scrutiny by a joint parliamentary committee. The government influences EFIC's dividend policy, and EFIC's financial statements are audited by the Australian government's auditor general. The remuneration of EFIC's CEO--as for other GREs--is set in consultation with an independent tribunal. There are formal agreements in place outlining the minister's expectations of EFIC in the coming year and EFIC's agreement to meet the expectations. As noted, EFIC is entitled to call on up to A$200 million in extra capital from the government.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects that on the guarantor--the government of Australia. EFIC's rating remains equalized with that on the government, reflecting the legislative guarantee of EFIC's obligations and EFIC's "critical" policy role and "integral" links with the government.

The ratings could be lowered in the unlikely event of one or a combination of a downgrade of the Australia sovereign; a change to the guarantee; EFIC's policy role; or its links with the government.

