(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Tunisia's five major banks'
Support Ratings at '3'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
The affirmation of Societe Tunisienne de Banque (STB), Banque Nationale Agricole
(BNA), Banque de l'Habitat (BH), Banque Internationale Arabe de Tunisie
(BIAT) and Amen Bank (AB)'s Support Ratings reflects Fitch's assessment of the
likelihood of these banks receiving support from the Tunisian state
('BBB-'/Negative), should this become necessary. Given the state's close control
over STB, BNA and BH, and the importance of all five banks to the local banking
system, Fitch believes that the state's propensity to support these is high.
However, in light of uncertainties about the state's ability to do so, the
agency regards the probability of support as moderate.
Fitch has withdrawn the five major Tunisian banks' Support Ratings as they are
no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
The rating actions are as follows:
Societe Tunisienne de Banque
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; withdrawn
Banque Nationale Agricole
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; withdrawn
Banque de l'Habitat
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; withdrawn
Banque Internationale Arabe de Tunisie
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; withdrawn
Amen Bank
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; withdrawn