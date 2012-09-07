If we were to lower our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) of Switzerland to reflect these imbalances, we would subsequently review the ratings on domestically-oriented Swiss banks. A lower BICRA could directly impact the "anchor" we ascribe to all such banks, including BKB. The anchor is our starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). A lower BICRA might in turn result in a one-notch downward revision of BKB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and the ICR on the bank.

A weakening of BKB's capital position due to larger dividend payouts to the owner or higher than expected growth of risk weighted assets could also trigger negative rating actions.

An improvement in BKB's ICR is unlikely at this stage and would depend on an improvement in the ratings on its owner, the Canton of Basel-City (AA+/Stable/A-1+) and maintenance of BKB's SACP at aa-. We could revise the outlook to stable, if we take the view that risks arising from the current developments in residential real estate prices will have little or no effect on BKB's creditworthiness.

Related Criteria and Research

