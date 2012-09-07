(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - The size of banks' covered bond issues has risen by about 50% annually over the past four years, with much of the increase coming from Western Europe. This trend is spreading internationally as more countries introduce legislation on this type of debt. The resulting rise in asset encumbrance could affect banks' funding and liquidity positions. In an article published on Sept. 7, 2012, titled "The Influence Of Asset Encumbrance On Our Bank Ratings," Standard & Poor's Ratings Services explains the role that asset encumbrance plays in its bank ratings.

The article also states that although covered bond issuance has been gaining prominence in bank funding markets, other financing, particularly collateralized central bank borrowing, can be a more significant contributor to the overall degree of encumbrance on a bank's balance sheet.