Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the State of Schleswig-Holstein's EUR550m bond (ISIN: DE000SHFM121), due 19 July 2017, a Long-term local currency rating of 'AAA'. This is Schleswig-Holstein's second issue to be rated by Fitch.

The rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that apply to all members of the German Federation, including the State of Schleswig-Holstein, and the extensive liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure timely debt and debt service payment.

Fitch notes that the support mechanisms apply uniformly to all members of the German Federation: the Federal Republic of Germany ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+') represented by the federal government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which includes the State of Schleswig-Holstein undertaking an increase of this issue. All Laender are equally entitled to financial support in the event of financial distress irrespective of differences in economic and financial performances.

Schleswig-Holstein is located in north Germany and had a population of about 2.83 million at end-2010. Its capital is the City of Kiel. Its GDP of almost EUR75.6bn accounted for about 3% of national GDP in 2010. Its GDP per capita of EUR26,712 is 14% below Germany's average of EUR30,566. The unemployment rate was 7.7% in January 2012, slightly above that of Germany (7.3%) and western Germany (6.2%).

Operating balance declined to EUR319.8m in 2010, having peaked at EUR1,185m in 2008. Due to the state's high direct debt of at least EUR26bn (345% of current revenue) at end-2010, Schleswig-Holstein faces annual interest costs ranging around EUR950m annually and EUR986m in 2010. Consequently, Schleswig-Holstein's current balance was negative at EUR648m in 2010, requiring the state to cover all investments by taking on new debt. Net new debt requirements amounted to EUR1.37bn, pushing the state's debt to a new high.

However, as envisaged in the biannual budget for 2011-2012, budgetary performance was estimated to improve and according to preliminary figures for 2011, operating margin could have improved to about 9.5% (2010: 4.2%), sufficient to cover interest paid by 0.8x (2010: 0.3x). This may not have been enough to turn to a positive current margin and gain a surplus for capital spending but the current deficit improved significantly to EUR171m of current revenues and direct debt growth could have declined to 2% after facing 6.3% in 2010.

Although there was good economic development in 2011, expectations for 2012 are still uncertain. The most recent tax estimate from November 2011 estimates a further growth of tax revenues of 4.1% for the German Laender, but economic conditions for 2012 will probably be weaker than those for 2011. The state estimates net new debt requirements of EUR940m, higher than 2011 (according to preliminary figures) but below the 2010 results. Fitch expects the budgetary performance of the state will not exceed the 2011 preliminary figures.

Schleswig-Holstein issued EUR250m 3M-Euribor floating rate senior unsecured notes on 19 July 2011 and plans to increase the amount outstanding by EUR300m with an effective date of 23 February 2012. The issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe cash management system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash exchanges between Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate short-term credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted and European Central Bank (ECB) repo-eligible.