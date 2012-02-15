(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tunisia-based Caisse des
Prets et de Soutien des Collectivites Locales' (CPSCL) National
Long- and Short-term ratings at 'AA(tun)' and 'F1+(tun)',
respectively. The Outlook for the National Long-term rating is
Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed CPSCL's Support
Rating at '3'.
CPSCL's National ratings are driven by Fitch's assessment of
the likelihood of it receiving support from the Tunisian State
if required, as it is a public establishment (Etablissement
Public a Caractere Non Administratif) and plays a unique role in
providing infrastructure funding to local authorities. CPSCL's
Support Rating reflects the fact that despite the high
propensity of support by the Tunisian state, if required, its
ability to do so could be hampered by its creditworthiness.
CPSCL finances Tunisian local authorities through loans and
government subsidies as part of the Tunisian state's five-year
development plans. CPSCL's board of directors is chaired by the
Ministry of the Interior. Its management is appointed by the
government and reports to the Ministry of the Interior. CPSCL is
not a bank and therefore it is not subject to Tunisian banking
prudential regulations.
CPSCL's weak asset quality ratios reflect the local
authorities' poor repayment capacity and historical lack of
discipline in servicing their debts. Fitch believes these ratios
should be viewed in light of the financial support the Tunisian
state permanently provides to local authorities.
Similarly, CPSCL's performance ratios should be considered
in view of its public mission role, limited flexibility in
selecting clients and pricing loans. CPSCL's performance is
mainly dependent on lending volumes, which depend on the gradual
implementation of the government five-year development plans
(the last one covered 2007-2011), and impairment charges.
In addition to its equity base, CPSCL's funding mostly
consists of multilateral long-term loans guaranteed by the
Tunisian state. Excess liquidity, placed with local banks
(EUR145m at end-2011), provides a significant buffer against
liquidity risk.