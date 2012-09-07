Sept 07 -

Summary analysis -- Road Management Consolidated PLC -------------- 07-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Rationale

The 'B+' long-term underlying rating (SPUR) on the GBP165 million senior secured bond, due 2021, issued by the U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Road Management Consolidated PLC (RMC), reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the vehicle's weak and uncertain financial profile, as demonstrated by its low debt service cover ratios (DSCRs).

The bond retains an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Ambac Assurance Corp. (Ambac; not rated) of payment of scheduled interest and principal. According to our criteria, the rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of either the rating on the monoline or the SPUR. Therefore, the long-term rating on the bonds reflects the SPUR.

The rating reflects, in our view, the following principal credit risks:

-- The forecast DSCRs are very weak and, in our opinion, will likely remain so for the foreseeable future.

-- As a result, we believe that there is an increasing chance of a trigger event or an acceleration event occurring at one of the project roads over the next three to five years.

-- 80%-90% of revenues in coming years are directly correlated to other vehicle (OV) traffic because it lies in the lowest traffic payment band. Any change in OV volumes will result in the same change in OV revenues. Therefore, RMC does not benefit from the banding structure in the project for this proportion of its revenue.

-- RMC projects OV volumes to increase by 1% in 2012 and then 2% annually on both roads until 2016. Based on performance to date, and in view of uncertainties regarding future oil prices, levels of fuel duty, and economic growth, we consider this forecast to be optimistic, as does the lenders' technical adviser (TA).

These risks are, in our view, somewhat offset by the following credit strengths:

-- RMC benefits from substantial liquidity. In our opinion, this is the project's key strength and helps to partly mitigate the project's weak forecast DSCRs.

-- We believe the project benefits from an experienced sponsor group and a strong operations and management (O&M) history, which has resulted in O&M cost savings.

-- We understand that RMC will retain cash until the financial models show a pretax DSCR of more than the lock-up level of 1.2x. In addition, the ratings are further supported by other structural features such as a 12-month debt-service reserve account (of which six months is cash funded and the remaining six months covered by a letter of credit), and a five-year forward-looking major maintenance account. We believe that, collectively, these measures support the rating and are somewhat stronger requirements than those of peers.

-- 10%-20% of overall revenues are "availability like" (effectively fixed payments--with an inflation-linked escalation--with exposure primarily to road availability rather than traffic volumes), because a considerable proportion of volumes of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) are in the highest traffic payment band, and therefore do not generate any additional revenues. HGV traffic volumes on both roads could fall significantly before affecting revenues materially.

Traffic volume growth for the first half of 2012 was positive both compared with the same period in 2011 and national trends, though overall was below RMC forecasts. On the A419/A417, the total OV vehicle kilometers recorded for the period to June 30, 2012 increased by 0.9% on 2011, though was below RMC forecast levels. HGV traffic increased by 1.6% from 2011 to 2012, significantly ahead of RMC projections.

On the A1(M), the total OV vehicle kilometers for the same period rose by 1.0% on 2011, below RMC forecasts. HGV traffic increased by 0.6% from 2011 to 2012, also below expected performance.

By comparison, the Department for Transport's quarterly road traffic report estimates provisional national motorway traffic growth in cars and HGVs for first-half 2012 on first-half 2011, respectively, of -0.1% and -4.0%.

The review of future maintenance costs by RMC is still ongoing.

Liquidity

The project benefits from funded debt service reserves of GBP21.8 million in total, and a combined maintenance reserve of GBP14.2 million.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating on the GBP165 million senior secured bond issued by RMC is '1', reflecting our expectation of a very high (90%-100%) recovery of outstanding principal in the absence of the guarantee in the event of a payment default. To date, however, there has been limited experience of loss or default for U.K. private finance initiative (PFI) projects.

The recovery rating reflects the strong security package, covenants, and contractual features that are standard compensation for U.K. PFI projects. Under the creditor-friendly U.K. insolvency framework, step-in rights allow secured creditors with floating charges to appoint an administrative receiver to enforce security and, therefore, control the insolvency process.

The post-default senior debt obligations also include the outstanding principle on a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB; foreign currency AAA/Negative/A-1+). The loan is pari passu with the bonds but not rated. Cash flows on both roads have been considered together.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our opinion that there is an increasing chance of a trigger event or an acceleration event occurring at one of the project roads over the medium term. We base our view on current traffic volume levels and interest rates, and our view of their future development.

We would lower the rating, possibly by more than one notch, if, in our view, the likelihood of a trigger event or an acceleration event increases further or if such an event actually occurs. We currently believe that such a situation would most likely materialize as a result of continuing underperformance of OV traffic; or a further negative revision to medium-term U.K. GDP growth prospects (which are correlated with both traffic volumes and interest rates). We could also take such action if the project's financial profile or liquidity position deteriorated following a reinstatement of shareholder distributions, for example.

At this time, we think that the potential for positive rating action is remote.

