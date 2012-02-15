(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned TruckLease S.A., Compartment No. 2's upcoming issue of class A, B, C, and D notes expected ratings as follows:

EUR58.6m (up to EUR100m) class A notes, due May 2014: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable,

EUR9m class B notes, due September 2014: 'AAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable,

EUR15.7m class C notes, due January 2015: 'Asf(exp)'; Outlook Stable,

EUR9m class D notes, due May 2015: 'BBBsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable

EUR23.3m Subordinated Note, unrated

The final ratings will be contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received and a satisfactory review of legal opinions to support the agency's analytical approach.

The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of lease and hire purchase contracts originated by NL Mobil Lease GmbH and its wholly owned subsidiaries UTA-Leasing GmbH and Kogel Lease GmbH. NL Mobil is ultimately 100% owned by ALBIS Leasing AG. The initial portfolio is EUR109m, although it can be increased up to EUR150.7m. The receivables are secured by the financed vehicles and are granted exclusively to German residents. The transaction will have a short six-month revolving period. Approximately 88% of the leases are on trucks and trailers, around 6% relate to cars with the remainder backed by leases on automobile related assets (5%), e.g. buses, and other equipment (1%). Fitch notes that the assets are not standard assets seen in typical auto ABS transactions.

The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the originators' underwriting and servicing procedures, the agency's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure.

During the replenishment period the amortising portfolio amounts will be refilled by new assets. In addition it is intended to increase the asset balance up to EUR150.7m. A portion of these additional assets will be repurchased by the originators from Eurydike Funding Inc. - an ABCP of NL Mobil which securitises similar assets as TruckLease S.A., Compartment No. 2. The remainder will come from the originators' new business. At the same time, additional class A notes will be issued to finance the additional purchases, increasing the class A note balance up to EUR100m from EUR58.6m initially.

If the ramp-up plan is fully accomplished, the credit enhancement for the class A, B, C and D notes will be 35.7%, 29.7%, 19.3% and 13.3%, respectively with higher enhancement levels if the maximum class A balance is not achieved. Lessees are predominantly self-employed individuals (micro-SME's), who can all be allocated to one industry - transportation. The portfolio is relatively small compared to typical auto ABS transactions, with only 3,063 contracts and 1,371 obligors. The average obligor balance is significantly higher compared to other auto ABS transactions. However, the transaction is not exposed to obligors in excess of 0.5% because the eligibility criteria in the transaction documents limit the maximum concentration to any one customer to a maximum of 0.5% of the total portfolio. Hence, in the agency's view the transaction contains elements of both an ABS as well as an SME securitisation. Fitch, therefore, used a combination of these rating approaches when analysing the transaction.

When deriving its portfolio default risk assumptions, Fitch applied its Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs), dated 1 June 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com. To size the risk of default, the agency used its proprietary Portfolio Credit Model (PCM). This resulted in a base case portfolio default rate of 7.2%, which is higher than the base case default rates typically assumed for other auto ABS transactions rated by Fitch.

Fitch applied its EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria, dated July 2011, when deriving base case recovery rate assumptions. The agency observed that historical recovery rates have been high compared to typical auto ABS transactions. Individual base case recovery rates were assumed for "trucks and trailer" (80%), "cars" (70%) and "automobile related" (80%). Given the heterogeneous nature of the asset class "other", Fitch decided not to give any credit to recoveries from this sub-group. In line with its criteria, the agency applied recovery stress haircuts to its base case assumptions. A stress haircut between median and high (eg 55% for 'AAAsf') was assumed for all sub-groups. This haircut reflects Fitch's concern that the second-hand markets for collateral such as trucks or trailers can be less liquid and more volatile than the used car market.

Fitch notes that the origination process at NL Mobil and its subsidiaries, which is conducted together with Gallinat Bank, has weaknesses in comparison to larger originators. In particular the origination process is less standardised. The decision whether a lease contract is granted or not depends on a small group of experienced staff, which leads to key staff risk.

Gallinat Bank acts as servicer of the leases (with the originators acting as sub-servicers). Since it is not rated, a timely detection of a deterioration in its servicing capacity might not always be possible. To mitigate this risk, the transaction benefits from a back-up servicer from closing onwards. Sitel GmbH acts as the back-up servicer and is committed to rapidly taking over key servicing functions should Gallinat Bank default in its capacity as servicer. In Fitch's opinion, the back up servicing procedure is well organized compared to other German auto ABS transactions, which is positively viewed by the agency.

TruckLease S.A. is a Luxembourg securitisation vehicle. Compartment No. 2 is the second compartment of the issuer. The first compartment, Compartment No. 1, was rated by Fitch in February 2011.

A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com.