(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Vikash Metal & Power Ltd's (VMPL) National Long-Term 'Fitch C(ind)nm' rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of VMPL.

Fitch migrated VMPL to the non-monitored category on 10 February 2012 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn VMPL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR651.84m long-term debt programme: National Long-Term 'Fitch C(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR657.5m fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch C(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR1,050m non-fund-based limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch D(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn