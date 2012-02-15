(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - The direction of the economy will largely determine how 2012 will play out for North American real estate companies, according to a recent report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

"The commercial real estate sector is in the midst of a gradual recovery that, in many markets, rests more on limited new supply than on tenant demand, which remains subdued," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lisa Sarajian. "However, our current stable outlook for REITs anticipates that they will keep outperforming the broader commercial real estate market and their private competitors--and their manageable funding needs and access to diverse sources of capital position them well for growth."

Homebuilders, on the other hand, still face aggressive competition from foreclosures and rental properties, and may need to dip into their cash reserves to pursue growth in more profitable communities. Standard & Poor's current stable outlook for homebuilders anticipates a modest recovery for the sector this year, but this view hinges on continued strengthening in the economy, job formation, and business and consumer confidence.

"We believe single-family housing starts and sales have likely troughed and that most rated builders will continue to gain a bigger share of a smaller market," Ms. Sarajian said. "However, the need for builders to begin reinvesting for growth could jeopardize their currently 'adequate' liquidity positions if sustainable profitability proves elusive over the next year. Homebuilder ratings would come under renewed pressure if the U.S. slips back into recession, though we think this risk has diminished."

The full report, "Credit Themes: North American Real Estate Companies' Ongoing Recovery Hinges On A Strengthening Economy," was published Feb. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.