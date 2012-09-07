BRIEF-FXCM reports monthly metrics
* Customer trading volume of $253 billion in January 2017, 18% higher than December 2016
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 07 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Gabonese Republic -------------------------------------- 07-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/B Country: Gabon
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Mult. CUSIP6: 362420
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Nov-2007 BB-/B BB-/B
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$1 bil 8.20% bnds due 12/12/2017 BB- 23-Nov-2007
XAF81.514 bil 5.50% nts due 12/31/2013 BB- 15-Apr-2008
* Customer trading volume of $253 billion in January 2017, 18% higher than December 2016
Feb 15 British financial broker NEX Group's gave a cautious assessment of its 2017 prospects on Wednesday, with muted January trading volumes casting a shadow over better than expected third-quarter revenue.
* FY net profit after tax $1.1 million versus $673,661 year ago