(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AA-/A-1+' ratings on
Westpac Banking Corp. (Westpac) are unchanged following Westpac's 2012 First Quarter
Trading Update.
While Westpac's quarterly net profit of about A$1.4 billion was marginally
weaker compared with fiscal 2011 quarterly profitability it was within
Standard & Poor's expectations at the current rating level. In a difficult
operating environment Westpac's earning performance still remains good, by
international standards. Subdued credit growth during the quarter, as well as
marginally weaker interest margins, and marginally higher costs and impairment
charges are within Standard & Poor's expectations and cause us no material
concerns at the current rating level. Moreover, our rating outlook for Westpac
remains stable.
Of greater interest to us, at the current strong rating level, is that funding
and liquidity risks remain adequately managed, which has been the case at
Westpac during fiscal 2012 despite unstable global debt markets mainly because
of Euro-zone stresses. Our current rating and stable outlook factor in our
expectation that these risks will remain adequately managed. The Australian
major bank sector is potentially more highly-exposed to disruptions in global
financial and debt markets than major bank sectors in other Asia-Pacific
banking markets. This is mainly due to the relatively higher reliance of the
Australian major bank sector on domestic and international wholesale funding.
Our strong ratings and stable outlooks on the four Australian major banks,
however, reflect our current view that these risks can be adequately managed.
In our opinion, Westpac's recent performance is also indicative of the bank's
"strong" business position, "adequate" risk position, and continuing high
systemic-importance in the Australian banking sector; at the current rating
level. Our stable outlook implies that our most likely scenario, over the
short to medium term, is no material change to our current view of these key
rating factors.