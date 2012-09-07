LONDON, Sept 7 Standard Life Investments, a
top-10 shareholder in Xstrata, said on Friday it
supported trader Glencore's improved takeover proposal,
adding it also backed a decision to place Glencore's Ivan
Glasenberg at the helm.
"We are supportive of the improved terms and the changes to
the executive governance arrangements," David Cumming, Head of
Equities, Standard Life Investments said.
"The deal will, we believe, enhance the growth prospects of
the combined group and consequently, as shareholders both of
Xstrata and Glencore, we are pleased with the proposed outcome."