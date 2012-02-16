BRIEF-Lloyd Fonds FY consolidated net profit doubles to EUR 3.2 mln
* FY consolidated net profit doubled in size for second consecutive time to 3.2 million euros ($3.39 million) in 2016 (2015: 1.6 million euros; 2014: 0.8 million euros)
Feb 16 The Gibraltar Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
* Moody's withdraws Gibraltar Life rating for business reasons
* FY consolidated net profit doubled in size for second consecutive time to 3.2 million euros ($3.39 million) in 2016 (2015: 1.6 million euros; 2014: 0.8 million euros)
* Says its subsidiary Qianjiang Pharmaceutical was recognized as high-tech enterprise
* Says it plans to buy two properties for totaling 20.1 billion yen